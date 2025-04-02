Vegan Oatmeal Cookie Granola

This oatmeal cookie granola from Fantastic Vegan Recipes for the Teen Cook by Elaine Skiadas is crunchy, sweet, and totally addictive. It’s packed with oats, crispy rice cereal, nutritious seeds, and nuts, giving it a light texture and loads of flavor. The maple syrup and brown sugar create those big clusters that are perfect for snacking.

Sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and flaxseeds add healthy fats, protein, and fiber. Flaxseeds also give a boost of omega-3s, which are great for heart and brain health. Almonds bring crunch and a dose of vitamin E. It’s a wholesome mix of ingredients that tastes like a treat but fuels your day.

You can eat this granola so many ways. Sprinkle it on vegan yogurt or smoothie bowls, pour it in a bowl with your favorite plant milk, or just eat it by the handful as a snack. It’s homemade, plant-based, and way better than anything store-bought. Once you try it, you’ll want to keep a jar of this granola in your kitchen at all times.

Read more: High-Protein Savory Vegan Muffins

Oatmeal cookie granola

Pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, flax, almond butter, and more come together to make this tasty choc-chip granola. No ratings yet Servings 8 Ingredients 3 cups (270 g) old-fashioned rolled oats

1½ cups (60 g) crispy brown rice cereal

¼ cup (35 g) sunflower seeds

¼ cup (35 g) pumpkin seeds

¼ cup (35 g) almonds, roughly chopped

2 tbsp (14 g) ground flax seeds

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp sea salt

½ cup (120 ml) pure maple syrup

¼ cup (50 g) light brown sugar

¼ cup (60 g) coconut oil

¼ cup (60 g) creamy almond butter

1 tbsp (15 ml) vanilla extract

½ cup (84 g) dairy-free chocolate chips Instructions Preheat the oven to 325°F (165°C) and line a large sheet pan with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, mix together the oats, crispy rice cereal, seeds, almonds, flaxseeds, cinnamon and salt.

In a small saucepan, stir together the maple syrup, brown sugar and coconut oil. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat to low and hold at a simmer for about 30 seconds. Turn off the heat and quickly whisk in the almond butter and vanilla until smooth.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry and stir to combine. Spread the mixture on the prepared sheet pan and press down firmly, using a spatula or another sheet of parchment paper. Sprinkle the chocolate chips on top.

Bake for 27 to 30 minutes, or until golden brown. The granola will still be a little soft when it first comes out of the oven. Allow it to cool for 5 minutes, then use a spatula to gently break the sheet into a few large clumps. Allow the granola to finish cooling completely on the sheet pan before transferring to an airtight container.

Reprinted with permission from Fantastic Vegan Recipes for the Teen Cook by Elaine Skiadas. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Elaine Skiadas.

Read more: Vegan Apple Waffles With Vanilla And Cinnamon