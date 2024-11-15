This Carrot Bacon BLT Is A Vegan Take On The Classic

For something a little different this autumn, try the carrot bacon BLT – a plant-based twist on the classic sandwich, using smoky, caramelized carrot bacon instead of traditional meat. Thinly sliced carrots are marinated in tamari, maple syrup, and smoked paprika, then baked to crispy perfection. Layered with juicy tomato, crisp lettuce, and vegan mayo on toasted bread, this sandwich is big on flavor.

The carrot bacon is the star of this dish, delivering a smoky, umami-rich flavor and a delightful texture. Nutritional yeast adds a cheesy depth, while maple syrup creates a caramelized finish. Preparing the bacon involves marinating the carrot ribbons and baking them until lightly crispy, making it easy to whip up a batch at home. The result is a healthier, cruelty-free alternative that doesn’t skimp on flavor.

Romy London’s carrot bacon BLT is perfect for a lunch at home or a packed lunch at the office. Serve it alongside a simple salad or enjoy it on its own for a satisfying meal. This plant-based twist on a beloved classic proves that going vegan doesn’t mean giving up bold, comforting flavors. It’s a delicious and creative way to elevate your sandwich game.

Carrot bacon BLT

Carrots are an incredibly versatile fall vegetable and that couldn't be more true in this carrot bacon BLT recipe. This root vegetable makes a tasty plant-based bacon that's exceptional on a sandwich or salad. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 5 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients For the carrot bacon 2 large carrots washed and peeled

1-2 tbsp salt

3 tbsp tamari soya sauce

1 tbsp maple syrup

2 tbsp nutritional yeast

½ tsp smoked paprika powder

½ tsp garlic granules

½ tsp onion granules

¼ tsp ground black pepper

1-2 tsp oil for coating the baking parchment For the BLT sandwiches 4 slices of bread gf option, toasted

2 tbsp vegan mayonnaise

1 large salad tomato thinly sliced

4 large lettuce leaves Instructions Use a vegetable peeler to thinly slice the carrots into ribbons. Place the ribbons into a bowl and generously rub the salt into the carrot slices, then set aside for 10 minutes. The salt will draw the water out of the carrots, making them soft and flexible.

Rinse the carrots briefly to remove the excess salt and pat them dry with a kitchen towel.

In a medium-size bowl, mix together the rest of the carrot bacon ingredients until no big lumps are visible, then place the soft carrot into the marinade. Evenly coat them and set aside for 20 minutes to marinate. In the meantime, preheat your oven to 180°C. Line 2 baking trays with non-stick parchment and lightly grease them with a little oil.

Lift the carrot slices out of the bowl, allowing for any excess to marinade to drip off and place them in a single layer onto the tray. Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes, then carefully remove the trays, flip the carrot slices and bake for a further 5-7 minutes or until the edges of the carrot bacon are lightly crispy.

To assemble your BLT sandwiches, toast the bread and spread the vegan mayonnaise across all slices. Place tomato slices onto 2 bottom slices, then top with lettuce and carrot bacon. Close the sandwich with the other 2 slices, mayonnaise facing down and cut each sandwich in half – then you’re ready to serve.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

