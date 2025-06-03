X
Breakfast Vegan Recipes

Gluten-Free Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins

This effortless muffin recipe uses dates and maple syrup in place of sugar

whole-food plant-based lemon poppyseed muffins with reduced sugar If you prefer to limit your sugar intake, these muffins are for you - Media Credit: Amber Asakura
These plant-based lemon poppy seed muffins are bright, zesty, and easy to make. They’re perfect for a quick breakfast or a healthy snack during the day. Each bite is packed with lemon flavor, soft oats, and crunchy poppy seeds. The muffins use whole food ingredients and contain no refined sugar, making them a feel-good treat for kids and adults alike.

The recipe – from Clean Food Dirty Girl – uses blended oats instead of flour, keeping things simple and gluten-free. Dates and maple syrup add natural sweetness, while applesauce helps keep the muffins soft and moist. Lemon juice and zest give a fresh, tangy kick that balances the richness.

You just need a blender, a mixing bowl, and about 30 minutes. Once baked, the muffins come out golden and fluffy. Let them cool before serving, or store them for later. They’re great on their own or with a cup of tea. Whether you’re meal-prepping for the week or making something quick for guests, these lemon poppy seed muffins check all the boxes – easy, wholesome, and full of flavor.

How to make the muffins

Full of zesty lemon flavor and tasty poppy seeds, these muffins are a great morning treat or snack.
whole-food plant-based lemon poppyseed muffins with reduced sugar
No ratings yet
Servings12 muffins

Ingredients

  • 4 large dates pitted and soaked in boiling water for 10 minutes
  • cup unsweetened non-dairy milk (155 ml)
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice zest before juicing
  • cups old fashioned rolled oats 250 g / not instant / see note
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • cup unsweetened applesauce 175 g
  • ¼ cup 100% pure maple syrup 60 ml
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • tablespoons lemon zest zest before juicing
  • 2 tablespoons poppy seeds

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C) and line your muffin tin with liners.
  • Mix the non-dairy milk and lemon juice together in a small bowl. Set aside for now.
  • Place the oats, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in your blender and blend into a powder, about 15 seconds. Transfer to a large mixing bowl.
  • Drain the dates and discard the water. Transfer the dates to your blender, along with the non-dairy milk / lemon mixture, applesauce, maple syrup, and vanilla. Blend until smooth.
  • Transfer the blended liquid mixture to the large mixing bowl with the dry ingredients. Add the lemon zest and poppy seeds and gently mix (don’t over mix).
  • Divide the batter evenly between the 12 muffin liners.
  • Bake for 25-30 minutes and allow to cool before enjoying.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Meal Plan Club for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

The Author

Molly Patrick

Molly Patrick is the co-founder of Clean Food Dirty Girl and a certified life coach. She's dedicated her life to helping people eat more plants while celebrating human imperfection. She grew up in New Mexico on five acres of land. While her parents hand built their home out of mud, straw, and rocks, they lived in a teepee and made do without electricity, plumbing, or hot water. She has never eaten meat, and she has plenty of incense, herb bundles, singing bowls, and crystals in her (fully functional) house. She's been alcohol and cigarette-free since June 14th, 2015. She and her team created Meal Plan Club, which houses thousands of recipes and hundreds of meal plans, all plant-based and oil-free.

