Gluten-Free Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins

These plant-based lemon poppy seed muffins are bright, zesty, and easy to make. They’re perfect for a quick breakfast or a healthy snack during the day. Each bite is packed with lemon flavor, soft oats, and crunchy poppy seeds. The muffins use whole food ingredients and contain no refined sugar, making them a feel-good treat for kids and adults alike.

The recipe – from Clean Food Dirty Girl – uses blended oats instead of flour, keeping things simple and gluten-free. Dates and maple syrup add natural sweetness, while applesauce helps keep the muffins soft and moist. Lemon juice and zest give a fresh, tangy kick that balances the richness.

You just need a blender, a mixing bowl, and about 30 minutes. Once baked, the muffins come out golden and fluffy. Let them cool before serving, or store them for later. They’re great on their own or with a cup of tea. Whether you’re meal-prepping for the week or making something quick for guests, these lemon poppy seed muffins check all the boxes – easy, wholesome, and full of flavor.

How to make the muffins

Full of zesty lemon flavor and tasty poppy seeds, these muffins are a great morning treat or snack. No ratings yet Servings 12 muffins Ingredients 4 large dates pitted and soaked in boiling water for 10 minutes

⅔ cup unsweetened non-dairy milk (155 ml)

2 tablespoons lemon juice zest before juicing

2½ cups old fashioned rolled oats 250 g / not instant / see note

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

⅔ cup unsweetened applesauce 175 g

¼ cup 100% pure maple syrup 60 ml

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1½ tablespoons lemon zest zest before juicing

2 tablespoons poppy seeds Instructions Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C) and line your muffin tin with liners.

Mix the non-dairy milk and lemon juice together in a small bowl. Set aside for now.

Place the oats, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in your blender and blend into a powder, about 15 seconds. Transfer to a large mixing bowl.

Drain the dates and discard the water. Transfer the dates to your blender, along with the non-dairy milk / lemon mixture, applesauce, maple syrup, and vanilla. Blend until smooth.

Transfer the blended liquid mixture to the large mixing bowl with the dry ingredients. Add the lemon zest and poppy seeds and gently mix (don’t over mix).

Divide the batter evenly between the 12 muffin liners.

Bake for 25-30 minutes and allow to cool before enjoying.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Meal Plan Club for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

