X
Desserts Vegan Recipes

How To Make These Zero Waste Vegan Cake Pops

Cake pops are a great way to use your vegan cake leftovers

By

2 Minutes Read

a picture of a bowl of vegan zero waste cake pops that are covered in chocolate, coconut, and cocoa nibs Use desiccated coconut, chopped nuts, cocoa nibs, or melted chocolate for your cake pop coating - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

These vegan zero waste cake pops by Natlicious Food are the perfect way to use leftover vegan cake creatively. These sweet treats are easy to make and a fun dessert for any occasion. Simply blend your favorite leftover vegan cake into crumbs, mix it with hazelnut spread, and shape it into small balls.

Once you make the cake pops, the real fun begins – decorating. You can coat them with melted dark chocolate, roll them in desiccated coconut, or sprinkle them with cocoa nibs or crushed nuts. These options add variety and make the cake pops look great. Eat them as is or pop them on a stick for gatherings.

These cake pops are perfect for parties, gatherings, or as a quick snack to enjoy with friends or family. They’re also easy to customize, so you can get creative with flavors and decorations. Plus, they’re a delicious way to reduce food waste, making them a treat you can feel good about eating.

Read more: This Mini Brownie Tart Is Gluten-Free And Vegan

Zero waste cake pops

Try these zero waste cake pops for a fun dessert great for sharing. Use your favorite leftover chocolate cake to make them.
a picture of a bowl of vegan zero waste cake pops that are covered in chocolate, coconut, and cocoa nibs
No ratings yet
Servings15 cake balls

Ingredients

  • 270 g leftover cake
  • 150 g Buono hazelnut spread from Sisinni
Decorate with
  • Dark chocolate
  • Cocoa nibs
  • Desiccated coconut
  • Crushed nuts

Instructions

  • Put the cake pieces in a food processor and blend until you get a fine breadcrumb like consistency.
  • Add the spread and blend until everything is well incorporated. Stop and scrape the side as needed.
  • Put the mixture into the fridge to firm for at least 30 minutes.
  • Shape into small balls, try to keep them the same size, using a teaspoon for measure.
  • Place into a plate lined with parchment paper and place them back in the fridge to firm up.
  • You go let your imagination go wild, when it comes to decoration. I coved a third of them with desiccated coconut, the other third with cocoa nibs and the last one with melted dark chocolate that I added some cocoa nibs inside. Any crushed nuts would work nicely here.
  • Refrigerate for at least 2 hours and enjoy!

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

Read more: Make These Churro Ice Cream Cups For A Tasty Sweet Treat

Tagged

cake

chocolate

coconut

kid friendly

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Natali Eleftheriou

More by Natali Eleftheriou

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active