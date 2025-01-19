How To Make These Zero Waste Vegan Cake Pops

These vegan zero waste cake pops by Natlicious Food are the perfect way to use leftover vegan cake creatively. These sweet treats are easy to make and a fun dessert for any occasion. Simply blend your favorite leftover vegan cake into crumbs, mix it with hazelnut spread, and shape it into small balls.

Once you make the cake pops, the real fun begins – decorating. You can coat them with melted dark chocolate, roll them in desiccated coconut, or sprinkle them with cocoa nibs or crushed nuts. These options add variety and make the cake pops look great. Eat them as is or pop them on a stick for gatherings.

These cake pops are perfect for parties, gatherings, or as a quick snack to enjoy with friends or family. They’re also easy to customize, so you can get creative with flavors and decorations. Plus, they’re a delicious way to reduce food waste, making them a treat you can feel good about eating.

Read more: This Mini Brownie Tart Is Gluten-Free And Vegan

Zero waste cake pops

Try these zero waste cake pops for a fun dessert great for sharing. Use your favorite leftover chocolate cake to make them. No ratings yet Servings 15 cake balls Ingredients 270 g leftover cake

150 g Buono hazelnut spread from Sisinni Decorate with Dark chocolate

Cocoa nibs

Desiccated coconut

Crushed nuts Instructions Put the cake pieces in a food processor and blend until you get a fine breadcrumb like consistency.

Add the spread and blend until everything is well incorporated. Stop and scrape the side as needed.

Put the mixture into the fridge to firm for at least 30 minutes.

Shape into small balls, try to keep them the same size, using a teaspoon for measure.

Place into a plate lined with parchment paper and place them back in the fridge to firm up.

You go let your imagination go wild, when it comes to decoration. I coved a third of them with desiccated coconut, the other third with cocoa nibs and the last one with melted dark chocolate that I added some cocoa nibs inside. Any crushed nuts would work nicely here.

Refrigerate for at least 2 hours and enjoy!

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

Read more: Make These Churro Ice Cream Cups For A Tasty Sweet Treat