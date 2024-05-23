6 Vegan Pasta Salad Recipes

The weather is heating up and summer is just around the corner, which means we’re now officially in pasta salad season. Pasta salads are the perfect meal for al fresco dining – they’re nutritious, taste amazing, and can often be prepared well in advance. Many pasta salads are already accidentally vegan, and the following recipes are all free from dairy, eggs, and meat.

Pasta salads are essentially dishes that feature pasta and any combination of fruits, vegetables, and salad items. They’re a staple at picnics, barbecues, potlucks, and many more events. There’s a recipe for pretty much any taste, and all the methods below can be adapted to suit whatever you’re in the mood for. Dressings and sauces can make or break a pasta salad, and these recipes will show you how to make vegan caesar dressing, pesto, and more.

Whether you’re planning a summer picnic, or just fancy something tasty and healthy for dinner, you’re sure to find a vegan pasta salad recipe that works for you. Here are six pasta salads to try this summer.

Pesto pasta salad

Nuts & Twigs Pesto is a classic – and for good reason

Sometimes an old classic is the only thing you’re craving, and this pesto pasta salad is comfort food in a bowl. Some people may be unaware that most store-bought pesto isn’t vegan, due to the fact it contains parmesan. Plant-based eaters can either buy vegan pesto (which is often very easy to find in stores) or make it themselves at home. This simple Nuts & Twigs recipe calls for a jar of shop-bought pesto, but you can use homemade if you prefer. It tastes great, is ready in just 30 minutes, and is packed full of veggies.

Find the recipe here.

Easy macaroni pasta salad

Elaine Gordon This macaroni pasta salad is perfect for picnics

If you’re a fan of mayo-based dressings, this Eating by Elaine dish is for you. This creamy macaroni pasta salad calls for vegan mayonnaise alongside ingredients like distilled white vinegar, maple syrup, and garlic powder for a delightfully tangy and flavorful dish. It’s just made for picnics, and is also suitable for those who avoid gluten (though you can use gluten-based pasta if you like).

Find the recipe here.

Greek pasta salad

Rachel Steenland This Greek pasta salad is easy, delicious, and nutritious

Greek salad is a hugely popular dish eaten all over the world, and it couldn’t be easier to make vegan. Simply replace dairy feta with a plant-based version (or make vegan feta from scratch at home yourself). This Greek pasta salad recipe features classic ingredients like kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, olive oil, and oregano. This recipe comes from The Garden Party.

Find the recipe here.

Caesar pasta salad

Rebecca Hincke This pasta salad is completely free from animal products

If there’s one thing better than a vegan caesar salad, it’s a vegan caesar salad with pasta in it. This recipe, which comes from Rebecca Hincke, author or The Vegan Pasta Cookbook, shows you how to make an animal-free cashew-based dressing from scratch. Traditional caesar salads are far from vegan, given that they often contain a combination of dairy, egg, anchovy, and chicken, but it’s very simple to replace these with plant-based alternatives. Ingredients like miso paste, almond parm, and dijon mustard bring this recipe together, and it’s perfect for the summer months.

Find the recipe here.

Peach pasta salad

Munchmeals by Janet This dish is packed with nutritious ingredients

Peach? In a pasta salad? You betcha. This nutrient-rich Munchmeals by Janet dish is the perfect mix of sweet and savory, and this dish tastes just as good as it looks. It’s packed full of nutrients from the mix of fruit and veg, and also comes with added protein in the form of chickpeas. The creamy mustard dressing really makes this dish, and you just need to whisk the ingredients together (no food processor required).

Find the recipe here.

Bean, orzo, and pesto salad

Plant Baes This is a great recipe to store in the fridge and eat throughout the week

For the organized meal-preppers among you, this salad is just what you need. It uses orzo, a small pasta shape that looks slightly like a grain of rice. The addition of beans means this salad comes with a good bit of protein, and it’s perfect to make for your weekday lunches. This recipe comes from plantbaes.

Find the recipe here.

