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11 Vegan Citrus Recipes You’ll Want To Make On Repeat

Oranges, lemons, and everything in between feature in these tasty citrus recipes

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6 Minutes Read

vegan chocolate mandarins with one half covered in chocolate and pistachio for vegan citrus recipes These vegan citrus recipes highlight the brightness of our favorite zesty fruits - Media Credit:

Citrus is one of the easiest ways to add flavor to a dish without much effort, and these vegan citrus recipes show just how effective it can be. A squeeze of lemon, a splash of orange juice, or a bit of zest can bring brightness, balance, and contrast to both sweet and savory recipes. It can cut through richer ingredients, lift simple meals, and add a fresh edge that makes everything taste more complete.

From light salads and grain-based dishes to bold mains and simple desserts, each recipe uses citrus in a way that enhances the overall flavor without overpowering it. Some lean into sharp, tangy notes, while others use citrus to add subtle sweetness and depth.

Read more: 20 Vibrant Vitamin C-Packed Recipes

Whether you’re cooking something quick or trying a new combination, these recipes offer simple ways to make the most of citrus.

Moroccan carrot salad with citrus turmeric dressing

a picture of a moroccan carrot salad with citrust turmeric dressing made with chickpeas, cashews, orange juice, and more
Jackie Akerberg Up your protein with a fun and creative recipe like this Moroccan carrot salad paired with a bright citrus and turmeric dressing

For a fresh, textured salad, try this Moroccan carrot dish by Jackie Akerberg. Carrot noodles are paired with chickpeas, herbs, seeds, and dried fruit, all coated in a citrus turmeric dressing that adds brightness and depth.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan citrus salad

a bowl of bright and lively citrus salad made with quinoa, spinach, macadamia nut ricotta, and blackberries for vegan citrus recipes
Add any citrus fruit you like into this high-protein salad

Ocean Robbins’ citrus salad brings together spinach, quinoa, citrus fruit, and avocado. A macadamia ricotta adds a creamy element, while lemon juice and olive oil keep everything fresh and balanced.

Find the recipe here.

Orange muffins with ginger and hemp hearts

orange muffins with ginger and hemp hearts with spelt flour and demerara sugar
John C. Watson These muffins are packed with orange flavor

Make these orange muffins with ginger and hemp hearts by Karina Inkster for a quick breakfast option. Orange juice, zest, and fresh fruit run through the batter, while spelt flour and hemp hearts give the muffins structure.

Find the recipe here.

Green beans and tofu with mandarin sauce

green beans and tofu with mandarin sauce
Natlicious Food Try this recipe with a side of rice this week

For a simple dinner, Natlicious Food’s green beans and tofu with mandarin sauce come together quickly. Baked tofu and crisp beans are coated in a sweet-savory citrus sauce that thickens in the pan and clings to each bite.

Find the recipe here.

Rosemary clementine cake

rosemary clementine cake with olive oil and gluten-free flour for vegan citrus recipes
This cake uses aquafaba to create the airy sponge

Try this rosemary clementine cake by Lisanna Wallance for something a little different. Citrus zest and juice bring brightness, while rosemary adds a subtle edge. Olive oil and aquafaba help create a soft sponge with a light glaze.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 17 Iron-Rich Vegan Recipes

Sticky vegan orange cauliflower

30-minute vegan orange cauliflower with rice
Megan Sadd Faster than a takeaway, this vegan orange cauliflower is perfect for a Friday night

When you want something bold, make this sticky vegan orange cauliflower from Megan Sadd. Crispy florets are coated in a sweet, tangy sauce made with orange juice, garlic, and ginger, creating a takeout-style dish with strong flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan mandarin gummies

two-ingredient vegan mandarin gummies made with juice and agar agar in a cute circular mold for vegan citrus recipes
Choose any mold you like for these yummy gummies

Natlicious Food’s two-ingredient mandarin gummies are ridiculously easy to make. Fresh mandarin juice and agar agar set into firm, chewy pieces, creating a simple, homemade sweet that can be adjusted for flavor and sweetness.

Find the recipe here.

Sticky marmalade tofu

Vegan sticky marmalade tofu cut into thin triangles
Nassima Rothacker Marmalade is perfect for stir fry – it’s sweet, slightly bitter, and citrusy

For a quick main, try this sticky marmalade tofu by Bettina Campolucci Bordi. Crisp tofu is coated in a glossy citrus glaze with chili, creating a sweet and spicy finish that works well with rice or noodles.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan bread and butter pudding with orange marmalade

zesty bread and butter pudding with marmalade and sultanas
Katy Beskow Share this vegan pudding with loved ones this weekend

If you want a warm and zesty dessert, Katy Beskow’s vegan bread and butter pudding uses marmalade to add citrus flavor. Thick slices of bread soak up a vanilla custard, baking into a soft center with golden edges.

Find the recipe here.

Pearl couscous and chickpea salad with preserved lemon

a picture of a pearl couscous and chickpea salad with preserved lemon, pepper, and other ingredients
Nisha Vora This vegan salad will get your mouthwatering with its crisp flavors

Put together this pearl couscous and chickpea salad by Nisha Vora for an easy lunch. Preserved lemon and fresh herbs bring sharp flavor, while chickpeas, couscous, and nuts make it filling without feeling heavy.

Find the recipe here.

Chocolate mandarins

vegan chocolate mandarins with one half covered in chocolate and pistachio
Natlicious Food Treat yourself to a simple chocolatey citrus snack

Finishing this list are these super simple chocolate mandarins by Natlicious Food. Fresh mandarin slices are dipped in dark chocolate and topped with pistachios, creating a quick treat with contrast between juicy fruit and crisp coating.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 25 High Protein Vegan Recipes

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The Author

Kaitlyn Lourens

Kaitlyn Lourens is a recipe writer at Plant Based News. She has worked as a writer since 2022, and has written for various clients in the digital marketing and SEO sphere. Prior to her work in SEO and related fields she spent most of her degree tutoring undergraduate students in English. She studied English Literature with Anthropology at the University of Pretoria, gaining an Honours degree in 2022 as well as the UP Mellon Scholarship for her mini dissertation. She went vegan in 2020 and has written about a wide range of topics from food to feminism.

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