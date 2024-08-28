This pearl couscous and chickpea salad with preserved lemon should be on your lunch list. This vegan recipe comes from Nisha Vora’s new cookbook, Big Vegan Flavor, and is the perfect high protein warm or cold salad. All you need is chewy pearl couscous, chickpeas, bright vegetables, herbs, and, of course, lots of lemon. What’s more, this dish is super quick and easy to make.

Expect fresh, bright, and zesty flavors from this pearl couscous and chickpea salad. It contains spicy red pepper flakes, pistachios, dried apricots, fresh mint, and any bell pepper aside from green. The best part? This recipe is full of plant protein and nutrients, making it appetizing and good for you.

Some of the main ingredients in this recipe might be new to you, such as preserved lemon and pearl couscous. So, here’s a quick explanation of them both.

Pearl couscous is a type of pasta made from semolina flour. It has larger, round grains that have a chewy texture when cooked. It’s versatile and easily absorbs flavors from spices, broths, or sauces, making it a popular choice for salads and side dishes. Preserved lemon is a lemon that is pickled. Usually preserved in salt and its own juices, resulting in a tangy, intensely flavorful ingredient. The lemon peel adds a burst of citrusy, savory flavor to dishes.

Pearl couscous and chickpea salad with preserved lemon

This dish is straightforward to make and the perfect high protein lunch. Don't worry about making the preserved lemon by scratch, it's easy to find in stores and online. However, if you're interested in preserves, making your own might be a fun challenge. Preserving can take a lot of time so make sure to prepare the lemon in advance if you want to take on the task. No ratings yet Servings 4 as a main Ingredients 3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil plus more as needed

1 cup (150 g) uncooked pearl couscous

¾ tsp fine sea salt plus more to taste

2½ tbsp finely chopped preserved lemon peel

2 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ to 1 tsp Aleppo pepper (use 1 teaspoon for spicy) or ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes, plus more to taste

1 15-ounce/425 g can chickpeas drained and rinsed

1 medium red orange, or yellow bell pepper diced (not a green pepper)

¾ cup (12 g) fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems chopped

¾ cup (12 g) fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves and tender stems chopped

¼ cup (4 g) fresh mint leaves chopped

⅓ cup (43 g) shelled pistachios roughly chopped

6 to 8 dried apricots (preferably Turkish), chopped Instructions In a medium saucepan, heat a touch of olive oil over medium heat. Add the couscous and toast, stirring frequently, until golden, 4 to 5 minutes.

Add 1¼ cups (300 ml) of water and ¼ teaspoon of the salt. Increase the heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, covered, until the liquid is absorbed and the couscous is just tender, 9 to 10 minutes.

Set aside to cool slightly, but don’t let it sit too long before dressing, as it will start to get clumpy.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the preserved lemon peel, the 3 tablespoons olive oil, and the lemon juice. Season with ½ teaspoon salt and the Aleppo pepper.

Transfer the cooked couscous to a serving bowl. Add the chickpeas, bell pepper, cilantro, parsley, mint, pistachios, and apricots.

Drizzle with the lemon dressing and toss to combine. Season with salt to taste and an additional pinch or two of Aleppo pepper, if desired.

Serve warm or at room temperature.

From BIG VEGAN FLAVOR by Nisha Vora, to be published on September 3, 2024 by Avery, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2024 by Nisha Vora. Photographs by Nisha Vora, edited by Rosana Guay.

