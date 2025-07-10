This 5-ingredient vegan bread and butter pudding is a plant-based twist on a classic British dessert. It’s warm, cozy, and easy to prepare using just a few simple ingredients. Thick slices of white bread soak up a rich vanilla custard made from soya milk, cornflour, and marmalade. The result is soft in the middle with golden, crisp edges.

Kids and adults alike will enjoy this comforting pudding. Sultanas add sweetness, and the orange zest from the marmalade brings a bright, citrusy finish. There’s no need for butter – everything bakes together into a soft and creamy texture that’s perfect for sharing.

This recipe comes from Five Ingredient Vegan: 100 Simple, Fast, Modern Recipes by Katy Beskow. It’s ideal for using up leftover bread and makes a great dessert for family meals or weekend treats.

Bake your zesty bread and butter pudding

This vegan take on bread and butter pudding is orangey and moist. There’s no need to use vegan butter on the bread, as the vanilla–marmalade custard absorbs and moistens it beautifully. No ratings yet Servings 8 Ingredients 800 ml vanilla soya milk

4 tbsp cornflour (cornstarch)

6 tbsp thick-cut marmalade

8 thick slices of white bread cut diagonally into quarters

4 tbsp sultanas (golden raisins) Instructions Heat the vanilla soya milk in a pan over a low–medium heat until hot but not boiling. Spoon in the cornflour and use a balloon whisk to mix until combined. Continue to cook for 8–10 minutes until thickened, whisking frequently. Stir in the marmalade and cook for a further minute.

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4.

Arrange the quarters of bread in a deep baking dish, allowing them to overlap. Sprinkle the bread with the sultanas. Pour over the hot vanilla–marmalade custard, then leave to stand for 10 minutes to allow the bread to absorb some of the custard.

Bake in the oven for 35–40 minutes until golden and bubbling at the corners. Serve hot.

Vanilla-flavoured soya milk can be found in most supermarkets and health-food stores.

Republished with permission from Five Ingredient Vegan: 100 Simple, Fast, Modern Recipes by Katy Beskow (Quadrille Publishing, 2020).

