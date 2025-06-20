This sticky marmalade tofu is sweet, spicy, and full of flavor. It’s crispy on the outside and tender in the middle. Pressing the tofu and tossing it in flour helps it cook up golden and crunchy. A quick glaze made with marmalade and chili turns sticky and glossy in the pan.

The flavors hit just right. You get sweet citrus, a touch of heat, and a fresh finish from coriander and sea salt. It’s simple, fast, and packed with plant-based protein.

Serve the tofu over rice or noodles, or add it to a salad for extra flavor and crunch. This recipe comes from Happy Vegan Food by Bettina Campolucci Bordi and makes a great weeknight dinner or quick weekend lunch.

You can skip the tofu pressing step if you use pre-pressed tofu. Either way, this is a plant-based dish that’s easy to make and hard to forget.

A quick and easy plant-based dinner

Crispy tofu meets sticky-sweet citrus glaze in this fast and flavorful dish. The heat is gentle, the texture is golden, and every bite pops with contrast and freshness. A go-to recipe for when you want comfort, crunch, and zing in under 30 minutes. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 390 g block of firm tofu

2 tsp plain all-purpose flour

1 tbsp sunflower oil

3 heaped tbsp orange marmalade

Pinch of dried chili flakes

Small handful of coriander cilantro, roughly torn

Generous pinch of sea salt Instructions Remove as much moisture from the tofu as possible using a tofu press. Alternatively, wrap the tofu block in paper towels and place on a plate. Place another plate on top of the block and add a couple of books or a pan to weight it down. Press for at least 1 hour.

Slice through the tofu lengthways to create three thin blocks of tofu, then chop each slice into even triangles.

Spread out the flour on a clean work surface and lightly toss each piece of tofu in the flour to coat.

Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Once the oil is hot, use tongs to add the tofu to the pan and cook for 5 minutes until golden, then turn the tofu over and cook for another 5 minutes, or until the outer is crisp and golden.

In the meantime, whisk together the marmalade, chilli flakes and 1 tablespoon of cold water in a bowl. Pour the glaze into the pan, coating the tofu evenly.

Remove from the heat and scatter with the coriander and sea salt.

Cut out the pressing stage by sourcing pre-pressed tofu. Standard firm tofu is now available in supermarkets.

This recipe is republished with permission from Happy Vegan Food by Bettina Campolucci Bordi (Hardie Grant, £15), Photography © Nassima Rothacker.

