This recipe for green beans and tofu with mandarin sauce makes good use of seasonal citrus while staying easy to enjoy year-round. Tofu and green beans are available most of the time, which makes this dish ideal beyond the holidays. The tofu adds plenty of protein, while the green beans keep things fresh. The mandarin sauce ties everything together with a bright, savory-sweet flavor that ties everything together.

The dish works well as a festive side but also fits into regular weeknight cooking. Baked tofu stays firm and lightly crisp, which helps it hold the sauce. The green beans cook quickly and keep their bite. Once everything comes together in the pan, the sauce thickens and coats each piece evenly. A finish of sesame seeds and crispy fried onions adds texture and contrast.

Read more: Make Your Own Vegan Cacio e Pepe Pasta

This recipe is from Natlicious Food and highlights how simple ingredients work best when you need quick protein and fiber. It pairs well with rice if you want to turn it into a full meal. However, it also stands on its own as a flavorful side that works for holidays and family dinners.

Whip up your green beans and tofu

This green beans and tofu dish coats baked tofu and tender beans in a bright mandarin sauce. It’s high in protein and works well as a festive side or an easy weeknight meal. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 10 minutes mins Cook Time 40 minutes mins Prep Time 30 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients Tofu: 400 g firm tofu

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Salt and pepper

½ teaspoon garlic granules

1 tablespoon cornstarch Mandarin sauce: 200 ml mandarin juice (approximately 500g mandarins)

1 tablespoon maple syrup

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon English Mustard

½ teaspoon cornstarch Green beans: 250 g green beans Serve with: Sesame seeds

Crispy fried onions Instructions Cut the tofu into small cubes and place it in a large mixing bowl.

Drizzle the olive oil, then season with salt, pepper and garlic granules and mix with a silicon spatula.

Add the cornstarch in the bowl and coat the tofu.

Spread the tofu in a baking tray on a single layer and bake them at 180 for 30 minutes, turning half way through.

In the meantime, prepare the sauce, by squeezing the mandarins.

Mix in the rest of the sauce ingredients and whisk.

In a wide pan, on a medium heat, add the green beans, along with 125ml water. Cover and let the steam cook them for 5 minutes.

Then add the baked tofu, along with the sauce and cook for 3-5 minutes, until the sauce thickens a bit.

Finish with sesame seeds and crispy fried onions.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

Read more: Bulgur Salad With Peppers, Chickpeas, and Pistachios