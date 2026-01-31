X
Snacks Vegan Recipes

How To Make Quick And Easy Chocolate Mandarins

These vegan chocolate dipped mandarins pair well with pistachio

By

2 Minutes Read

vegan chocolate mandarins with one half covered in chocolate and pistachio Treat yourself to a simple chocolatey citrus snack - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

These chocolate mandarins are a simple treat made with just fruit, chocolate, and nuts. This recipe from Natlicious Food uses fresh mandarin slices dipped in melted dark chocolate, then finished with chopped pistachios. In this recipe, the citrus stays bright and juicy, while the chocolate adds richness without overpowering the fruit.

The process is quick and doesn’t require baking or special tools. Once the chocolate melts, each mandarin slice gets coated halfway and topped with nuts. A short rest in the fridge sets the chocolate, and the pieces are ready to eat. The pistachios add crunch and a light contrast to the soft fruit.

Read more: Creamy Maple And Toasted Pecan Dip

These chocolate mandarins work well as a light dessert or a small snack. They’re easy to prepare ahead of time and keep chilled until needed. Serve them after dinner, alongside coffee, or as part of a simple dessert plate. They also fit well during the colder months, when citrus is in season and chocolate feels especially comforting

How to make these fruit snacks

These chocolate mandarins pair fresh citrus slices with melted dark chocolate and chopped pistachios. They make an easy dessert or snack to enjoy chilled after meals or with coffee.
vegan chocolate mandarins with one half covered in chocolate and pistachio
No ratings yet
Servings4 mandarin’s worth

Ingredients

  • 20 g pistachio
  • 4 mandarins
  • 40 g dark chocolate (I used 70%)

Instructions

  • Crush the nuts.
  • Peel the mandarins.
  • Crumble the chocolate into a bowl and place it over a pot with boiling water (the bowl shouldn’t be touching the hot water!), creating a bain-marie. Reduce the heat and wait for the chocolate to almost melt and remove from the heat.
  • Alternatively, melt the chocolate in a microwave. Add the chocolate in a bowl, cover with clean film or a plate and add in the microwave for 30 seconds at 800w. Remove, check if it has melted, if not add for additional 30 seconds. Be careful not to burn the chocolate.
  • Then coat half of each mandarin slice with chocolate and sprinkle some of the crushed nuts on top.
  • Put in the fridge a bit in the fridge to set.

This recipe is from Natlicious Food. Find the original recipe here.

Read more: 4-Ingredient Vegan ‘Snickers’ Bars

Tagged

chocolate

pistachio

recipes

snacks

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Natali Eleftheriou

More by Natali Eleftheriou

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
T 02033254288
E: [email protected]
W: impressorg.com/complaints
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2026 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active