How To Make This Protein-Packed Vegan Citrus Salad

This tasty salad features homemade macadamia ricotta and blackberries

1 Minutes Read

a bowl of bright and lively citrus salad made with quinoa, spinach, macadamia nut ricotta, and blackberries Add any citrus fruit you like into this high protein salad - Media Credit: Ocean Robbins
Ocean Robbins’ protein-packed citrus salad is a refreshing vegan dish, perfect for Veganuary. This plant-based recipe features a mix of spinach, quinoa, citrus fruits, blackberries, avocado, and red onion. The homemade macadamia nut ricotta adds a creamy, nutty twist, making this salad unique.

To create the ricotta, blend macadamia nuts, lemon juice, nutmeg, and a bit of salt for a smooth, rich topping. Toss the salad ingredients together, drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice, and finish with a dollop or two of the ricotta. The citrus fruits and blackberries bring a sweet-tart balance to the dish, while quinoa adds plant protein for a filling meal. This recipe comes from Ocean’s vegan cookbook Powered by Plants.

Bright and lively citrus salad

This high protein salad uses quinoa, spinach, and macadamia ricotta to make a filling meal. Adding blackberries and citrus fruit (oranges, grapefruit, etc.) adds a fun twist to a typical salad.
a bowl of bright and lively citrus salad made with quinoa, spinach, macadamia nut ricotta, and blackberries
No ratings yet
Duration15 minutes
Prep Time15 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup dry quinoa rinsed
  • 4 cups chopped spinach
  • 1 cup segmented and chopped citrus fruit pieces of your choice
  • ½ cup halved blackberries
  • ¼ cup chopped red onion
  • 1 medium avocado cubed
  • 2 tablespoons slivered almonds or hemp seeds
  • 1 to 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil optional
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • Salt to taste optional
  • Ground black pepper to taste optional
Macadamia nut ricotta
  • ½ cup macadamia nuts
  • 2 dashes nutmeg
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • teaspoon salt optional

Instructions

  • In a small pot over medium-high heat, bring the quinoa and 1⁄2 cup water to a boil. Reduce
  • the heat to low, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and let it sit for 10 minutes with the lid on.
  • Meanwhile, make the macadamia nut ricotta: In a food processor, blend the macadamia nuts, 1⁄4 cup of water, nutmeg, lemon juice, and salt until smooth. Set aside.
  • In a large bowl, toss to combine the spinach, citrus, blackberries, red onion, avocado, almonds, and quinoa.
  • Drizzle the olive oil and lemon juice over the top. Toss to combine once more. Add salt and pepper to taste.
  • Divide between salad plates or bowls and top with 1 to 2 dollops of macadamia nut ricotta.

CHEF’S NOTES

Citrus Tips

For the citrus, choose seedless varieties such as navel, Cara Cara, mandarin, or Valencia (Try to avoid using the white pith as it can create more bitter and less sweet flavors.)

Substitutions

Substitute arugula or your favorite leafy greens of choice for the spinach. Substitute strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries for the blackberries. In place of red onion, use shallots.

Storage

Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Powered by Plants: Nutrient-Loaded 30-Minute Meals to Help You Thrive by Ocean Robbins, (Hay House £22.99). Find out more at the Food Revolution website linked here.

The Author

Ocean Robbins

Ocean Robbins is a father and a husband; a gardener and a dancer; a TEDx speaker and best-selling author, as well as co-founder and CEO of the million-member Food Revolution Network. Born in a log cabin and raised on food his family grew in their garden, his work is rooted in a health-conscious family legacy. Ocean's journey from founding the nonprofit YES! at age 16 to leading a global food revolution movement embodies his commitment to healthy people and a healthy planet. Ocean's best-selling books, 31-Day Food Revolution and Real Superfoods, offer practical guidance on adopting diets that benefit both human and planetary wellness. You can visit him online at foodrevolution.org.

More by Ocean Robbins

