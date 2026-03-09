These orange muffins with ginger and hemp hearts are a bright option for breakfast or a quick snack. This recipe is from The Vegan Athlete by Karina Inkster. Fresh orange juice and zest give the muffins plenty of citrus flavor and a good boost of vitamin C. Pieces of whole orange run through the batter, so each bite tastes fresh and lightly sweet. Grated ginger adds warmth without overpowering the fruit.

The muffins mix together quickly and don’t need much hands-on time. Whole grain spelt flour gives them a sturdy crumb, while hemp hearts add texture and extra nutrition. Demerara sugar brings a mild caramel note and a gentle crunch on top. The batter bakes in under 20 minutes, which makes this an easy recipe to fit into a busy day.

These muffins work well as a make-ahead breakfast or something to grab between meals. They travel easily and hold up well once cooled. The recipe makes a dozen, so it’s simple to bake once and enjoy them over several days with coffee, tea, or on their own.

How to bake the orange muffins

These orange muffins with ginger and hemp hearts make an easy breakfast or snack. They’re lightly sweet, quick to bake, and filled with citrus flavor and texture. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 12 muffins Ingredients 2 ¼ cups whole grain spelt flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

Pinch of salt

½ cup Demerara sugar or regular granulated sugar

½ cup hemp hearts

Zest of one orange

1 cup orange juice and plant-based milk juice of 1 orange topped up with milk to make 1 cup total

¼ cup grated fresh ginger

⅓ cup coconut oil melted

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Flesh of one orange cut into small pieces Instructions Preheat oven to 400°F and line muffin pan with paper liners.

In a medium bowl, mix together the flour, baking soda, salt, sugar, and hemp hearts.

Zest and juice the orange into a measuring cup. Add plant-based milk to bring the total liquid to 1 cup. Add the freshly grated ginger.

In a large mixing bowl, combine orange juice and milk mixture, coconut oil, vinegar, and vanilla extract. Mix well. Add the flour mixture and stir until ingredients are just blended. Without over mixing, fold in the orange pieces using a rubber spatula.

Fill muffin cups about ¾ full. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes, until muffins are lightly browned and a toothpick or skewer inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack.

Recipes are excerpted from The Vegan Athlete: A Complete Guide to a Healthy, Plant-Based, Active Lifestyle (2021) by Karina Inkster. Photography by John C. Watson. You can find out more on her website here. All rights reserved.

