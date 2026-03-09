X
Orange Muffins With Ginger And Hemp Hearts

These orange and ginger muffins with hemp hearts are a quick and tasty snack

orange muffins with ginger and hemp hearts with spelt flour and demerara sugar These muffins are packed with orange flavor - Media Credit: John C. Watson
These orange muffins with ginger and hemp hearts are a bright option for breakfast or a quick snack. This recipe is from The Vegan Athlete by Karina Inkster. Fresh orange juice and zest give the muffins plenty of citrus flavor and a good boost of vitamin C. Pieces of whole orange run through the batter, so each bite tastes fresh and lightly sweet. Grated ginger adds warmth without overpowering the fruit.

The muffins mix together quickly and don’t need much hands-on time. Whole grain spelt flour gives them a sturdy crumb, while hemp hearts add texture and extra nutrition. Demerara sugar brings a mild caramel note and a gentle crunch on top. The batter bakes in under 20 minutes, which makes this an easy recipe to fit into a busy day.

These muffins work well as a make-ahead breakfast or something to grab between meals. They travel easily and hold up well once cooled. The recipe makes a dozen, so it’s simple to bake once and enjoy them over several days with coffee, tea, or on their own.

How to bake the orange muffins

These orange muffins with ginger and hemp hearts make an easy breakfast or snack. They’re lightly sweet, quick to bake, and filled with citrus flavor and texture.
orange muffins with ginger and hemp hearts with spelt flour and demerara sugar
No ratings yet
Duration30 minutes
Cook Time20 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings12 muffins

Ingredients

  • 2 ¼ cups whole grain spelt flour
  • 1 ½ teaspoons baking soda
  • Pinch of salt
  • ½ cup Demerara sugar or regular granulated sugar
  • ½ cup hemp hearts
  • Zest of one orange
  • 1 cup orange juice and plant-based milk juice of 1 orange topped up with milk to make 1 cup total
  • ¼ cup grated fresh ginger
  • cup coconut oil melted
  • 1 tablespoon vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • Flesh of one orange cut into small pieces

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F and line muffin pan with paper liners.
  • In a medium bowl, mix together the flour, baking soda, salt, sugar, and hemp hearts.
  • Zest and juice the orange into a measuring cup. Add plant-based milk to bring the total liquid to 1 cup. Add the freshly grated ginger.
  • In a large mixing bowl, combine orange juice and milk mixture, coconut oil, vinegar, and vanilla extract. Mix well. Add the flour mixture and stir until ingredients are just blended. Without over mixing, fold in the orange pieces using a rubber spatula.
  • Fill muffin cups about ¾ full. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes, until muffins are lightly browned and a toothpick or skewer inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack.

Recipes are excerpted from The Vegan Athlete: A Complete Guide to a Healthy, Plant-Based, Active Lifestyle (2021) by Karina Inkster. Photography by John C. Watson. You can find out more on her website here. All rights reserved.

Karina Inkster

Karina Inkster (a.k.a. Coach K) is a fitness and nutrition coach, author of five books, 23-year vegan, and magazine writer. She’s the founder of K.I. Health & Fitness, where she and her team lead award-winning coaching programs that help vegans worldwide get super strong and build health habits they’ll still hold at the age of 103. Karina holds a Masters degree in Gerontology, specializing in health and aging. She hosts the No-Bullsh!t Vegan podcast, available on all major podcast platforms and syndicated on radio in her city of Powell River, BC. Her work has been profiled by CNBC, Huffpost, Healthline, Bustle, Livestrong, and more. When she’s not eating dark chocolate or doing a ridiculous number of chin-ups, she performs and teaches accordion, piano, and didgeridoo.

