2-Ingredient Vegan Mandarin Gummies

These two-ingredient vegan mandarin gummies make a simple and rewarding treat. This recipe from Natlicious Food shows how easy it is to make gummies at home using ingredients you choose. The base is fresh mandarin juice mixed with agar agar powder, which sets into firm, chewy pieces once cooled.

The process is fast and uses only one pot, which makes it a great option for quick snacks during mandarin season or any time you have extra fruit juice to use up. The juice is strained, whisked with agar agar, and briefly cooked before being poured into silicone molds. The mixture firms at room temperature, so there is no long wait before enjoying them.

Read more: Espresso Marzipan Raw Truffles

Making your own gummies gives full control over sweetness, flavor, and texture, which is especially helpful for anyone wanting vegan sweets without unwanted additives. These gummies work well as a light dessert, a lunchbox addition, or something small to enjoy throughout the week.

Make your own mandarin gummies

These two-ingredient vegan mandarin gummies use mandarin juice and agar agar to make a quick homemade sweet. They set in silicone molds and offer an easy way to turn extra fruit juice into a simple snack. No ratings yet Servings 20 pieces Ingredients 350 g mandarins (250ml mandarin juice)

2 teaspoons agar agar

Sweetener optional Instructions Cut the mandarins in half and squeeze the juice or use a juicer.

Sieve the juice from a fine strainer into a large bowl, add the agar agar and sweetener if you are using any and whisk.

Add the juice into a saucepan, bring to boil and lower the heat. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Remove from the heat, place into your (gummy bear) molds and let it firm at room temperature for 20-30 minutes. Depending on how sweet your fruits are and how sweet you like your gummies, you can sweetened them, by adding 1-3 tablespoons of sweetener of your choice (sugar, monk fruit, maple syrup or agave).

Store them for up to 2 weeks, in an airtight container in a cool and dry place or in the fridge, but allow them to sit in room temperature for few minutes before you enjoy them.

The amount you will get it really depends on how big/small your molds are.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. Find the original here.

Read more: Fried Mochi Rolls (Bok Caang)