This rosemary clementine cake combines citrus and herbs in a gluten-free sponge. Clementine zest and juice bring bright flavor, while rosemary adds a subtle pine-like note. Olive oil gives the cake moisture and depth. Together, these ingredients create a dessert that balances citrus sweetness with herbal aroma. The cake bakes into a light sponge and finishes with a citrus glaze.

Aquafaba helps give the batter structure and lift. When whipped, it forms peaks that create an airy texture once baked. The cake also uses a blend of gluten-free flour and arrowroot flour, which keeps the crumb tender. Clementines add vitamin C and a natural citrus sweetness, while rosemary contributes aromatic oils that pair well with olive oil.

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This rosemary clementine cake appears in Plant-Based Magic by Lisanna Wallance. The recipe highlights ingredients associated with cognitive support. Rosemary contains rosmarinic acid, and olive oil provides monounsaturated fats linked to brain health. The citrus glaze adds another layer of flavor and keeps the cake bright and fresh.

Bake the rosemary clementine cake

Try this rosemary clementine cake for a gluten-free dessert that combines citrus, rosemary, and olive oil in a light sponge finished with a citrus glaze. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients ¼ cup (60 ml) extra virgin olive oil plus more for greasing

2 teaspoons dried rosemary leaves minced

1 cup (240 ml) aquafaba chilled

Grated zest and juice of 4 clementines or 2 oranges

1 cup (200 g) cane sugar

1¼ cups (150 g) all-purpose gluten-free flour blend

⅓ cup plus 1 tablespoon (50 g) arrowroot flour

½ teaspoon baking soda For the Orange Glaze 1 to 1¼ cups (120 to 150 g) powdered sugar

Grated zest and juice of ½ orange plus more zest for serving Instructions Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Grease a 9-inch (23 cm) cake pan or 9-by-13-inch (23 by 33 cm) baking pan with oil.

Fill a small saucepan with 2 to 3 inches (5 to 7.5 cm) of water and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Add the oil and rosemary to a heat-safe bowl and carefully set it over the saucepan. Keep the water at a low simmer and stir occasionally for 30 to 45 minutes to infuse the oil, then strain, let the oil cool, and store in a clean container until ready to use.

To a large bowl, add the aquafaba, clementine zest, clementine juice, and infused rosemary oil, then whip with a hand-held mixer on high speed for about 10 minutes, or until stiff, white peaks form. Add the cane sugar and continue whipping until the sugar dissolves and the peaks look glossy, about 5 minutes.

In a separate bowl, combine the gluten-free flour, arrowroot flour, baking soda, and a pinch of salt. Fold the dry ingredients into the wet and mix just until smooth.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for about 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean and the top is golden brown. Let the cake cool completely in the pan while preparing the glaze.

To make the orange glaze, in a small bowl, combine the powdered sugar, orange zest, and orange juice. Whisk until smooth and pourable but still thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Add more orange juice, 1 teaspoon at a time, if the glaze is too thick, or more powdered sugar if too thin.

Drizzle or spread the glaze over the cooled cake and garnish with extra orange zest before serving.

Recipe from Plant-Based Magic: 120 Seasonal Recipes for Healing Body and Soul by Lisanna Wallance © 2026. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available everywhere books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com

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