Tofu is a wildly popular vegan protein that lends itself to a wide range of plant-based dishes. You can bake it, fry it, steam it, sauté it, and even add it to desserts.

There are numerous tofu recipes available that will suit pretty much any taste – and the below Clean Food Dirty Girl sesame ginger baked tofu is completely oil-free.

Why tofu?

Tofu, also known as bean curd, is a versatile and nutritious food product made from soybeans. It is created by coagulating soy milk and then pressing the resulting curds into solid white blocks of varying softness; it can be silken, soft, firm, or extra firm. Originating from China, tofu has been a staple in Asian cuisines for over 2,000 years and has played a crucial role in the dietary practices of many cultures. Tofu is renowned for its ability to absorb flavors.

The health benefits of tofu are substantial due to its high protein content, making it a popular meat substitute among vegans. Tofu is also a good source of iron, calcium, manganese, selenium, phosphorous, magnesium, copper, zinc, and vitamin B1. Tofu contains isoflavones, a type of phytoestrogen that has been linked to a reduced risk of osteoporosis and heart disease. These isoflavones can also play a beneficial role in lowering LDL cholesterol.

You’ll need extra firm tofu for the below recipe, which should be easy to find at most supermarkets. Other ingredients include garlic, ginger, and coconut aminos.

Oil-free sesame ginger baked tofu

Our sesame ginger baked tofu is oil-free, 100% plant based, and completely delicious. Whether you’re a seasoned tofu fan or unfamiliar with its charms, you’ll love this. We guarantee you’ll make this recipe more than once. In fact, we recommend doubling or tripling this recipe from the get go. No ratings yet Ingredients 1 14-oz package firm or extra firm tofu, drained, rinsed, and pressed Marinade 2½ tbsp low-sodium soy sauce (gluten-free if necessary)

2 tbsp brown rice vinegar

1 tbsp garlic, minced

1½ tsp fresh ginger, peeled and minced

1½ tsp coconut aminos

1½ tsp water

1½ raw sesame seeds

¼ tsp fresh black pepper Instructions Remove the tofu from the package and rinse with water. Using your preferred method, press your tofu for 10–15 minutes.

After pressing your tofu, discard the liquid and cut the block into 8 ½-inch thick slabs (crosswise). Then, place the tofu in a baking dish or bowl with a wide flat bottom and set aside.

Place all of the Marinade ingredients into a small bowl and whisk to combine. Pour the Marinade over the tofu. Marinate for at least 15 minutes, turning over once or twice so that each side soaks up some Marinade.

While the tofu is marinating, preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and line your baking sheet(s) with parchment paper or silicone baking mat(s).

Place the tofu slabs on the baking sheet(s) in a single layer. Pour the remaining Marinade (along with the ginger and garlic bits) over the tofu.

Bake for 20 minutes, then flip each piece and bake for an additional 25 minutes, until nice and brown. If using multiple baking sheets that can’t fit on the same oven rack, we suggest moving the top baking sheet to the bottom rack and the bottom baking sheet to the top rack after you flip them. This will help your tofu bake more evenly.

Use your tofu for sandwiches, top salads with it, add it to stir fries and wraps, or just eat plain as a snack.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Plant Fueled Life for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

