If you’re looking for some tasty new vegan snacks in your life (and who isn’t?), we recommend trying out these oil-free crispy green bean fries, pronto.

At first glance, the idea of oil-free fries made of green beans may sound odd – but trust us, you’ll be coming back to these beauties again and again.

This recipe comes from Clean Food Dirty Girl, and it features ingredients like dairy-free milk, ground flaxseed, and nutritional yeast.

Nutritional yeast – also known as “nooch” – is a deactivated yeast, which is sold commercially as a food product. It’s typically yellow in color and comes in flakes, granules, or a powder-like form. Nutritional yeast is rich in protein, vitamins (especially B-vitamins), and minerals, and it is often fortified with vitamin B12, which is not naturally found in plant foods. This makes it particularly valuable for vegans who may struggle to obtain B12 from a plant-based diet.

The yeast has a savory, cheesy, nutty flavor, making it a popular cheese substitute in vegan cooking. It’s a perfect addition to these green bean fries, giving them a deep umani flavor.

Oil-free green bean fries

Who doesn’t love fries? Definitely not us. We love fries so much here at Clean Food Dirty Girl that we don’t think potatoes should have all the fun. We say share the love! And if these fries should actually be nutritious, then so much the better. No ratings yet Ingredients ⅓ cup unsweetened non-dairy milk (80 ml)

2 tbsp ground flax seeds (AKA flaxseed meal)

1 slice sprouted grain bread

¼ cup nutritional yeast (20 g)

¼ cup fine yellow cornmeal (40 g)

½ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp salt

1 lb fresh green beans, washed and trimmed (455 g) Instructions Preheat oven to 425°F (220°C). Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone mats. Place trimmed green beans into a mixing bowl.

In a small bowl, whisk together the non-dairy milk and ground flax seeds. Set aside for now.

Tear the slice of bread into small pieces and place in your food processor. Process until it becomes small breadcrumbs. Place the breadcrumbs into a separate small bowl, along with the nutritional yeast, cornmeal, garlic powder, and salt. Mix until combined, then transfer to a plate and spread evenly.

Pour the non-dairy milk and flax seed mixture on top of the green beans. Toss until the beans are well-coated. Transfer the green beans to the plate with the breadcrumb mixture, and gently turn the beans over, so the breadcrumbs stick as best as possible and all the beans are nicely coated.

Carefully spread out the beans onto the two baking sheets in a single layer.

Bake for 20–25 minutes, until toasty golden brown on the outside.

Serve with your favorite dipping sauce alone as a snack or as a side to a meal. See Notes for our suggestions.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Plant Fueled Life for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

More like this: