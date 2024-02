Chickpeas are a hugely popular legume eaten all over the world, and they’re particularly popular in vegan cooking. This oil-free vegan recipe for a Spanish chickpea and spinach stew will be sure to impress.

They are rich in plant-based protein and packed with dietary fiber, which not only aids in digestion but also helps in regulating blood sugar levels. Their versatility is another reason for their popularity; chickpeas can be transformed into various dishes, including salads, stews, and the beloved hummus, making them a staple in vegan kitchens around the world.

The origins of chickpeas can be traced back thousands of years, making them one of the oldest cultivated legumes in human history. Archaeological findings suggest that they were first grown in the Middle East around 7,500 years ago, with their cultivation spreading throughout ancient civilizations in the Mediterranean, India, and Africa. Chickpeas were valued for their adaptability to different climates and soil types, as well as for their long storage life, which made them an essential crop for sustaining populations. Over centuries, chickpeas have played a pivotal role in various culinary traditions, showcasing their importance in global agriculture and gastronomy.

If you’re keen to cook with chickpeas, here’s how to make this chickpea and spinach stew.

Chickpea and spinach stew recipe

Espinacas con garbanzos is a popular tapas dish with Andalusian roots frequently served in Spain. Our whole food plant based Spanish Chickpea and Spinach Stew is inspired by the traditional tapas staple. Its rich and creamy broth is full of tasty veggies, tempting spices, and you won’t regret giving it a try. No ratings yet Ingredients 1½ cups canned diced tomatoes, undrained (365 g)

3 cups garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed, divided (450 g / AKA chickpeas)

1¼ cups low-sodium vegetable broth (295 ml)

1 tbsp ginger root, peeled and roughly chopped (6 g)

1½ cups carrot, unpeeled and diced (195 g)

1½ cups sweet onion, chopped (240 g)

1⅔ tbsp garlic, finely chopped (15 g)

1 tbsp Spanish sweet paprika (can use Hungarian or other sweet non-smoked paprika)

½ tbsp smoked paprika

½ tsp cumin

1 bay leaf

½ tbsp coconut aminos

1 tsp low-sodium soy sauce (sub tamari for gluten-free)

½ tsp salt

5 cups baby spinach, chopped (150 g)

1½ tbsp flat-leaf parsley, chopped

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

¾ tsp black pepper (about 10 turns) Instructions Place the canned tomatoes (including the liquid), ½ cup (75 g) of the garbanzo beans, vegetable broth, and ginger in your blender and blend until smooth. Set aside for now.

Heat a medium-sized pot over medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the carrot and onion and saute for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and saute for 3 additional minutes, stirring frequently, until the onions and garlic are light golden brown.

Add the sweet paprika, smoked paprika, and cumin and stir for 30 seconds until fragrant. Add the rest of the chickpeas (2½ cups / 375 g) and stir for 2 minutes. It’s okay if the spices stick a bit to the bottom of the pan.

Transfer the blender mixture to the pot and stir. Add the bay leaf, coconut aminos, soy sauce, and salt and stir, making sure to scrape up any stuck bits from the bottom of the pot.

Simmer for 20 minutes (without a lid), stirring occasionally. Remove the pot from the heat and discard the bay leaf. Add the spinach, parsley, red wine vinegar, and black pepper and stir until the spinach is wilted.

Serve while hot with more chopped parsley on top.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Plant Fueled Life for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this.

