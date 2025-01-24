Pulled Aubergine Ragu With Hummus Mashed Potatoes

For a hearty winter meal, try this pulled aubergine ragu. It features a slow-cooked aubergine ragu served over mashed potatoes mixed with hummus. The ragu combines aubergine, mushrooms, red wine, and tomatoes for a dish that’s both flavorful and satisfying.

This meal works well for weeknight dinners or when you want something filling and comforting. You can make it ahead of time, as it reheats easily. The combination of potatoes and vegetables like aubergine and mushrooms makes this dish wholesome and practical for any occasion. Pair it with a side of greens or enjoy it as is for a complete meal.

The recipe comes from Christina Soteriou’s vegan cookbook Big Veg Energy. Her twist on traditional mash adds a new layer to this classic dinner idea, making it a great way to switch up your meals while keeping them plant-based and delicious.

Pulled aubergine ragu

Comfort food that make perfect leftovers is just what you want in the middle of winter. This dish takes some time to make but it's absolutely worth it. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 25 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients For the ragu 30 G Dried mushrooms wild, oyster, porcini or a mix

3 Medium aubergines

1 Carrot

1 Onion

1 Celery stick

4 Garlic cloves

3 TBSP Olive oil

3 TBSP Tomato purée

1 TBSP Balsamic vinegar

125 ML Red wine

1 Vegetable stock cube gluten-free if needed

3 TBSP Nutritional yeast

400 ML Passata

Salt and freshly ground black pepper For the hummus mash 1.25 KG Potatoes

350 G Hummus shop-bought or homemade

1 TBSP Olive oil For the walnut parmesan 35 G Walnuts

1 TBSP Nutritional yeast

¼ TSP Garlic powder

¼–½ TSP Flaky sea salt Instructions In a bowl, pour 300ml of boiling water over the dried mushrooms, then set aside to soak.

Preheat the oven to 210°C/190°C fan.

Pierce the aubergines all over with a fork. Arrange on a baking tray and roast for 45–55 minutes (depending on their size). Alternatively, you can burn them on a gas hob by placing them over the flame for 15–20 minutes, turning frequently with metal tongs, until they are evenly charred. They are done when the skin is wrinkly and they are very soft, almost collapsing in on themselves.

When the aubergines are cooked, set them aside to cool, covered with a plate or lid. Once cool, carefully peel them (the skin should come off very easily), then use your fingers or a fork to pull the flesh into long, thick strips.

Meanwhile, peel and finely dice the carrot and onion. Finely dice the celery and mince the garlic. Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat. Add the onion, carrot, garlic and celery and season with plenty of salt and pepper. Sauté for 10–15 minutes until softened but not brown.

Add the tomato purée, balsamic vinegar and wine, and let it cook off for a few minutes until the wine has reduced. Then add the mushrooms, along with their soaking water, taking care not to add any grit that may have gathered at the bottom of the bowl. Add the stock cube, nutritional yeast and passata, and stir to combine.

Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 15–20 minutes. If it’s looking dry, add a splash of water.

Add the aubergines to the sauce and stir gently. Cook for another few minutes to combine the flavours, and season very well with salt and pepper.

Meanwhile, bring a large saucepan of well-salted water to the boil. Peel the potatoes and cut them into chunks. Once the water has come to the boil, add the potatoes and cook for 12–15 minutes or until just cooked. Drain and leave to steam dry for a few minutes in the colander.

Return the potatoes to the empty saucepan. Add the hummus and use a potato masher or a fork to mash them until smooth. Season well with salt and pepper and stir in the olive oil to give it some extra creaminess.

To make the walnut parm, lightly toast the walnuts in a dry frying pan over a medium heat for 3–5 minutes. Add them to a small blender or finely chop by hand. Blitz or stir through the rest of the ingredients.

To serve, spoon a generous amount of hummus mash into a bowl, then load with the pulled aubergine ragu and top with the walnut parm. Enjoy.

Extracted from Big Veg Energy by Christina Soteriou (Ebury Press, £26), Photography by Joe Woodhouse.

