11 Vegan Italian Recipes

Vegan Italian recipes are all about fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and comforting dishes. Most beloved Italian meals are very easy to make plant-based, with fresh herbs, ripe tomatoes, and olive oil adding richness without needing animal products. Classic dishes like pasta, risotto, and pizza are hugely popular vegan comfort foods.

The below recipes showcase a wide range of Italian dishes. Pasta is a staple of Italian cuisine, and is perfect for vegans to enjoy in countless ways. Dishes like sun-dried tomato basil bucatini or pasta alla Norma make use of flavorful veggies and sauces. And if you’re craving something creamy, a coconut bacon carbonara or a cherry tomato risotto offers richness without dairy. Pizza is another favorite, with toppings classic marinara or pear and pistachio (if you’re feeling adventurous).

Vegan Italian recipes

These tasty vegan Italian dishes will take your weeknight dinners to new heights. Many of them are also excellent dinner party dishes. From creamy pasta dishes to comforting soups, risotto, and polenta, these recipes highlight the best of plant-based Italian cooking. Here are 11 recipes to try.

Nonna’s minestra

David Loftus Enjoy the benefits of all the nutritious vegetables in this soup

To start this list off right, the first recipe to try is Nonna’s minestra (vegetable soup). It comes from Giuseppe Federici‘s book Cooking With Nonna, and is a traditional Italian vegetable soup that’s both nourishing and comforting. With hearty ingredients like carrots, potatoes, broccoli, and cabbage, this soup brings a rich depth of flavor to your table. It’s perfect for a cozy evening as it only takes 30 minutes to make.

Find the recipe here.

Pasta alla norma

David Loftus This eggplant pasta is comforting and rich

Next is another recipe from Giuseppe Federici. Pasta alla norma is an easy-to-veganize eggplant pasta from Sicily. This classic Sicilian dish celebrates the flavors of roasted eggplant, juicy tomatoes, and fresh basil.

This recipe uses radiatori or penne pasta, which are typically vegan, as well as vegan burrella for an unmatched creaminess that pairs well with the rich flavors of the tomato and eggplant. The rich tomato sauce coats the pasta beautifully, while the eggplant provides a satisfying, meaty texture. It’s simple yet elegant and full of Mediterranean flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy carbonara with coconut bacon

Rebecca Hincke Give this creamy Carbonara with coconut bacon bits a go at dinner tonight

For a decadent yet high-protein version of carbonara, try Rebecca Hincke’s creamy carbonara with coconut bacon. This completely vegan recipe offers a plant-based twist on the traditional Italian carbonara, using coconut bacon to replicate that smoky flavor. The creamy sauce is made with silken tofu, black salt, miso paste, and garlic, bringing that cheesy flavor and velvety texture without any dairy.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan panzanella pasta salad

BOSH! Try this panzanella pasta salad, it’s a plant-based twist on the original

BOSH! creates its plant-based take on the traditional Tuscan bread salad by adding pasta to the mix. Enjoy typical Italian flavors in this one-bowl recipe, such as olives, capers, and a homemade vegan pesto. The crunchy bread, fresh vegetables, and olive oil make this dish a refreshing yet filling option. It’s great for lunch and takes only 25 minutes to make.

Find the recipe here.

Green minestrone with pistachio pesto

BOSH! Try this zesty green minestrone soup with a rich and creamy pistachio pesto

This green minestrone elevates the classic soup with a vibrant pistachio pesto stirred in before serving. Packed with seasonal green vegetables like peas, mangetout, spinach, and green beans, this dish is light, flavorful, and nutrient-rich. The homemade pesto included in the recipe adds a nutty, aromatic touch that makes this soup unique. This creation comes from BOSH! and is excellent with vegan parmesan and chili.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy cherry tomato risotto

Romy London Date night dishes don’t get much tastier than this vegan risotto dish

Romy London‘s creamy cherry tomato risotto is the ultimate date night dish if you’re craving Italian food. This vegan risotto is a rich, velvety dish that celebrates the sweetness of fresh cherry tomatoes. Slow-cooked rice absorbs the flavors of vegetable broth, garlic, and herbs, creating a comforting meal. What’s more, it’s finished with coconut milk, giving it the perfect risotto texture.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan lasagna

BOSH! Savory and flavorful, this ultimate vegan lasagna uses chestnut mushrooms, miso, and red wine to make for a sumptuous meal

BOSH! has created the ultimate vegan lasagna recipe. This classic recipe is layered with a rich tomato sauce, vegetables, and a creamy, cheesy filling. Miso paste and nutritional yeast are utilized in the dish to achieve this cheesiness. The combination of pasta sheets, the warming veggie filling, and smooth vegan bechamel makes this lasagna a showstopper. It’s great for a family dinner or a dish to impress guests. Don’t forget to serve it with your favorite side salad.

Find the recipe here.

Silky feta polenta

BOSH! This BOSH! recipe is perfect for dinner parties

Polenta is another classic Italian dish. It’s creamy and silky and pairs best with feta and tomatoes. This silky feta polenta recipe from BOSH! offers a vegan version of a classic polenta dish. The recipe provides a comforting and smooth base made from polenta, topped with creamy dairy-free feta. Adding olive oil, herbs, and roasted harissa tomatoes elevates the polenta, making it both satisfying and delicious. It’s an excellent alternative to pasta for a warming Italian-inspired meal.

Find the recipe here.

Garden pea courgette arancini

Wicked Healthy This arancini recipe is the perfect starter at a dinner party

Arancini is wildly popular worldwide and is an Italian staple. Having a good arancini recipe on hand is a must for this list of vegan Italian recipes. Wicked Healthy’s take on the famous Sicilian dish offers a crispy, golden-brown shell with a flavorful rice and vegetable filling. These stuffed rice balls are perfect for an appetizer or snack, featuring peas’ sweetness and zucchini’s freshness. They pair beautifully with a dipping sauce or as a side.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan pear and pistachio pizza

Nuts & Twigs This vegan pizza recipe is a real crowdpleaser

Nuts & Twigs takes pizza to a new level with its vegan pear and pistachio pizza. The sweet and savory combination of fresh pears, pistachios, and plant-based toppings, such as vegan mozzarella and arugula, make this a crowd-pleasing pizza. The delicate flavors blend together on a crispy crust for an unforgettable dish. It’s perfect for when you want something different yet delicious for pizza night. Plus, it only takes 20 minutes to make

Find the recipe here.

Sun-dried tomato, basil & balsamic bucatini

Rebecca Hincke This zingy bucatini offers a taste of Rome

Finally, the last meal on this list of vegan Italian recipes is this sun-dried tomato, basil and balsamic bucatini. This pasta dish – which comes from Rebecca Hincke – combines the tangy sweetness of sun-dried tomatoes with the freshness of basil and a touch of balsamic glaze. This simple yet flavorful pasta dish comes together quickly, making it perfect for a weeknight dinner that feels special without much effort.

Find the recipe here.

