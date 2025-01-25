X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Balsamic Tomato Macaroni With Olive Pangrattato

Tired of the same old pasta dishes? You need to give this maraconi recipe a go

By

2 Minutes Read

a bowl of balsamic tomato macaroni with olive pangrattata This pasta dish is packed full of flavor - Media Credit: Joe Woodhouse
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

For a simple yet flavorful dinner, try Christina Soteriou’s balsamic tomato macaroni from her cookbook Big Veg Energy. This dish combines roasted cherry tomatoes, shallots, and garlic to create a rich, garlicky tomato sauce.

Adding balsamic vinegar brings a tanginess to the dish, making it a delicious plant-based option. The macaroni is topped with olive pangrattato, a crunchy breadcrumb topping made with Kalamata olives, lemon zest, and garlic for extra texture and flavor.

This recipe is perfect for weeknight dinners or when you want a hearty yet quick meal. It’s a great way to use pantry staples like pasta and olive oil while incorporating fresh tomatoes. Plus, it can easily be adjusted for dietary preferences. Serve it on its own or with a side salad for a complete meal.

The creamy tomato sauce pairs beautifully with the al dente macaroni, and the pangrattato adds a nice crunch. If you have leftovers, simply add a splash of water or plant-based milk before reheating to keep the sauce smooth and flavorful.

Read more: Seasonal Super Green Spaghetti With Chestnuts

Balsamic tomato macaroni

Try this balsamic tomato macaroni with olive pangrattato for a rich and tasty pasta dish ideal for winter.
a bowl of balsamic tomato macaroni with olive pangrattata
No ratings yet
Duration45 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 3 Shallots
  • 4–6 Garlic cloves
  • 450 G Ripe cherry or plum tomatoes
  • 75 ML Olive oil plus extra for drizzling
  • 200 G Macaroni
  • 3 TBSP Balsamic vinegar
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the pangrattato
  • 1 Garlic clove
  • 8–10 Kalamata olives
  • 1 Large slice of sourdough bread stale works best
  • Zest of 1 lemon optional
  • 1 TBSP Olive oil

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 220°C/200°C fan.
  • Peel the shallots and garlic, cut the shallots into eighths and leave the garlic whole. Add these to a small casserole dish or a roasting tin – a dish into which everything will fit snugly so that not too much liquid escapes.
  • Add the tomatoes, olive oil and a sprinkle of salt, and shake to coat. Cover with a lid (or cover tightly with foil) and bake for 40 minutes, until everything is very soft. The garlic should melt when pushed with a fork, and the shallots should be completely softened. Everything should be swimming in a pool of garlicky tomato juice.
  • Meanwhile, make the pangrattato. Mince the garlic and finely chop the olives. Whizz the bread into breadcrumbs in a food processor, then put in a bowl. Add the minced garlic, lemon zest and olive oil, and crumble together with your fingers. Set aside.
  • Heat a large, dry frying pan over a medium-high heat. Add the chopped olives and fry for 3–4 minutes, stirring often, until they start to get crispy. Add the breadcrumbs and cook for 3–4 minutes until golden and fragrant. Taste before you season as the olives can be salty. Remove from the pan and set aside.
  • Cook your pasta in a large saucepan of salted boiling water until al dente (1 minute less than the packet instructions). Drain and set aside, drizzling with a little olive oil to prevent from sticking.
  • When the tomatoes are ready, remove about a third of them and set aside. Blend the remaining, juice and all, with a stick blender or in a stand blender, until smooth or almost smooth.
  • Stir the cooked pasta into the sauce. Add the balsamic vinegar and season well with salt and pepper.
  • Ladle the pasta into bowls and top with the reserved tomatoes and olive pangrattato.

Extracted from Big Veg Energy by Christina Soteriou (Ebury Press, £26), Photography by Joe Woodhouse.

Read more: Vietnamese-Style Cucumber Salad

Tagged

comfort food

olives

pasta

recipes

tomato

vegan pasta

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Christina Soteriou

Christina Soteriou is a chef, recipe writer and content creator who creates plant-based food for people who love to eat, inspired by the Mediterranean flavours of her Greek Cypriot heritage. Christina’s passion for food has made her determined to find creative and nutritious ways to make plant-based dishes as tasty as possible. To this end, she completed a holistic nutrition course and has worked in many food-related roles, from starting her own little catering company in Cyprus, teaching cooking classes in Chicago and online, to coming to London and helping create the menu for Sloane Street Deli, working as a chef at Bubala, then as a senior food producer at Mob, one of the biggest food media companies in the UK. Her plant-based platform (formerly known as Bunch) has over 350k followers and continues to grow. As well as creating delicious plant-based recipes, she is passionate about encouraging people to reduce food waste, eat seasonally and cook with whole foods.

More by Christina Soteriou

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active