Perfect for an easy lunch or dinner when you’re short on time. You can also use this omelette base with any other filling!
Ingredients

Omelette
  • 100 g/½ cup plus 2 tbsp gram flour
  • 180 ml/¾ cup water
  • Pinch black salt kala namak or regular salt
  • Pinch turmeric
  • ? tsp baking powder
  • Handful grated melting vegan cheese our favourites are Applewood and Sheese Greek Style
Veg
  • 4 artichoke hearts in oil drained
  • Handful of cherry tomatoes halved
  • 5 black or Kalamata olives
  • Sprinkling of chopped parsley
  • Handful toasted pine nuts
  • 2 tbsp of our romesco salsa or use a shop-bought sundried tomato pesto eg Sacla

Instructions

Omelette

  • Thoroughly mix the gram flour, water, salt, turmeric and baking powder to make a batter.
  • In a non-stick pan, heat a little oil then add the batter. Fry on one side until golden.
  • Flip over and add the grated cheese (if using). Again, heat until golden on this side.

Veg

  • Sprinkle the veg over the cooked omelette and add the romesco or shop-bought salsa.
  • Serve with a nice side salad.
This recipe was republished with permission from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club.

Find the original recipe here.

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club

Viva! is a UK-registered charity which educates people about the realities of factory farming and how it impacts our health, the planet and animals. The Vegan Recipe Club is part of Viva!'s project to make going – and staying – vegan really easy by providing amazing recipes which make your mouth water! The Vegan Recipe Club website and app brings together 20 years' worth of wonderful plant-based recipes, tried and tested by vegan campaigning charity Viva! Search by ingredient, food type, course, dish, guest chef and lots more. The Vegan Recipe Club also features blogs from our cookery experts,...