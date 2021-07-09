Reading Time: < 1 minute
Ingredients
Omelette
- 100 g/½ cup plus 2 tbsp gram flour
- 180 ml/¾ cup water
- Pinch black salt kala namak or regular salt
- Pinch turmeric
- ? tsp baking powder
- Handful grated melting vegan cheese our favourites are Applewood and Sheese Greek Style
Veg
- 4 artichoke hearts in oil drained
- Handful of cherry tomatoes halved
- 5 black or Kalamata olives
- Sprinkling of chopped parsley
- Handful toasted pine nuts
- 2 tbsp of our romesco salsa or use a shop-bought sundried tomato pesto eg Sacla
Instructions
Omelette
-
Thoroughly mix the gram flour, water, salt, turmeric and baking powder to make a batter.
-
In a non-stick pan, heat a little oil then add the batter. Fry on one side until golden.
-
Flip over and add the grated cheese (if using). Again, heat until golden on this side.
Veg
-
Sprinkle the veg over the cooked omelette and add the romesco or shop-bought salsa.
-
Serve with a nice side salad.
Find the original recipe here.