Viva's Vegan Recipe Club

Viva! is a UK-registered charity which educates people about the realities of factory farming and how it impacts our health, the planet and animals. The Vegan Recipe Club is part of Viva!'s project to make going – and staying – vegan really easy by providing amazing recipes which make your mouth water! The Vegan Recipe Club website and app brings together 20 years' worth of wonderful plant-based recipes, tried and tested by vegan campaigning charity Viva! Search by ingredient, food type, course, dish, guest chef and lots more. The Vegan Recipe Club also features blogs from our cookery experts,... More by Viva's Vegan Recipe Club