Vegan Whipped Feta With Slow Roasted Tomatoes

Whipped feta is a popular dish that consists of feta cheese that’s been whipped to a smooth consistency with olive oil and yogurt. Traditional whipped feta recipes are heavy on dairy, but this one is entirely plant-based.

It comes from Romy London, and uses vegan feta cheese and dairy-free yogurt, both of which you should be able to find at most large grocery stores. The whipped feta is paired with slow-roasted tomatoes, which perfectly complement the salty feta with their natural sweetness and rich, caramelized flavor.

The origins of whipped feta can be traced back to Mediterranean cuisine, particularly in Greece, where feta cheese is a staple ingredient.

Whipped feta with slow-roasted tomatoes

You've simply got to try this vegan whipped feta with roasted red peppers and charred tomatoes! Whether you're in need of a party appetizer or just need a tasty dip to share with famiuly, this dish has got you covered. Best served alongside some rosemary flatbreads or freshly toasted sourdough. Yum! No ratings yet Duration 45 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Ingredients 500 g cherry tomatoes

40 ml olive oil + extra for roasting

220 g vegan feta cheese

60 g plain vegan yogurt

2 cloves of garlic, finely grated

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 jar roasted red peppers, finely sliced

1 tsp toasted pine nuts

Fresh thyme to garnish Instructions Preheat your oven to 200C

Rinse and dry cherry tomatoes. Place them on an oven dish, coat with a little oil, sprinkle with salt, and roast for 20-25 minutes, or until they start to char.

In a food processor, blend vegan feta, vegan yogurt, olive oil, and garlic until smooth and creamy. Then season to taste with salt and pepper.

Once the tomatoes are done, let them cool for a few minutes. Then, transfer the whipped feta into a serving bowl and top with the roasted tomatoes and sliced roasted peppers.

Garnish with toasted pine nuts and fresh thyme and serve with flatbreads or toasted sourdough.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

