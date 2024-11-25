Vegan Whipped Feta With Slow Roasted Tomatoes

Whipped feta is a popular dish that consists of feta cheese that’s been whipped to a smooth consistency with olive oil and yogurt. Traditional whipped feta recipes are heavy on dairy, but this one is entirely plant-based.
It comes from Romy London, and uses vegan feta cheese and dairy-free yogurt, both of which you should be able to find at most large grocery stores. The whipped feta is paired with slow-roasted tomatoes, which perfectly complement the salty feta with their natural sweetness and rich, caramelized flavor.
The origins of whipped feta can be traced back to Mediterranean cuisine, particularly in Greece, where feta cheese is a staple ingredient.
Whipped feta with slow-roasted tomatoes
Ingredients
- 500 g cherry tomatoes
- 40 ml olive oil + extra for roasting
- 220 g vegan feta cheese
- 60 g plain vegan yogurt
- 2 cloves of garlic, finely grated
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1/2 jar roasted red peppers, finely sliced
- 1 tsp toasted pine nuts
- Fresh thyme to garnish
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 200C
- Rinse and dry cherry tomatoes. Place them on an oven dish, coat with a little oil, sprinkle with salt, and roast for 20-25 minutes, or until they start to char.
- In a food processor, blend vegan feta, vegan yogurt, olive oil, and garlic until smooth and creamy. Then season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Once the tomatoes are done, let them cool for a few minutes. Then, transfer the whipped feta into a serving bowl and top with the roasted tomatoes and sliced roasted peppers.
- Garnish with toasted pine nuts and fresh thyme and serve with flatbreads or toasted sourdough.
- Drizzle with your favorite sauce, such as vegan yogurt sauce made from vegan yogurt, lime juice, fresh coriander, and mint, and serve with lime wedges and the salsa.
This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.
