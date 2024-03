We know balsamic and tomato are a match made in heaven – and adding pasta into the mix creates a taste sensation of a dish. Let us introduce to you: balsamic tomato baked orzo.

If you’re scratching your head trying to work out what orzo is, it’s a type of small pasta that slightly resembles a grain of rice. It originates in Italy, but it’s widely used in various Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes as well. Orzo is versatile and used in a range of recipes, including soups, salads, and as a side dish, and is often prepared similarly to rice.

The below recipe, which comes from Henry Firth and Ian Theasby from BOSH!, uses plant-based feta and kalamata olives to create a Greek-inspired dish. It’s perfect for any date nights or dinner parties you’ve got coming up, or just a night in on your own on the sofa.

Where to buy vegan feta

Dairy-free feta really elevates this dish, and we’d recommend making sure it’s included. Vegan cheese is growing in popularity, and you can now find plant-based feta at many supermarkets all over the world. If you’re not sure where to get it, or would prefer to make your own, you can try out this macadamia nut-based vegan feta recipe instead.

Balsamic tomato baked orzo recipe

Greek food just reminds us of sunshine and holidays – it's as simple as that. This gorgeous Balsamic Tomato Baked Orzo is made with plant-based feta, Kalamata olives and a healthy drizzle of balsamic vinegar, and will bring the summer to your table. Great for a dinner party or as a summer side, this dish is a certified keeper. No ratings yet Duration 40 mins Ingredients For the orzo 2 tbsp olive oil

1 red onion

2 garlic cloves

1 red pepper

150 g cherry tomatoes

2 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp chili flakes

1 tsp salt

3 tbsp sun-dried tomato paste

250 g uncooked orzo

1 tin of chopped tomatoes

1 vegetable stock cube

250 ml boiling water

2 tbsp red wine vinegar For the topping 100 g panko breadcrumbs

50 g pitted kalamata olives

Small sprig of rosemary

4 tbsp olive oil

1 clove garlic

1 lemon zest To serve Handful of plant-based feta

Chopped flat leaf parsley

Drizzle of balsamic vinegar Instructions Before you start Preheat the oven to 200C For the topping In a food processor blend the olives with lemon zest, roughly chopped garlic and rosemary then slowly pour in olive oil until you have a chunky paste.

Tip in the panko breadcrumbs and pulse to combine.

Tip the mixture onto a flat baking tray then bake in the oven for 4 – 6 minutes until golden brown. For the orzo In a large oven-safe skillet, heat the olive oil over a medium heat.

Add diced onion and garlic and cook for 2 -3 minutes.

Dice the red pepper and slice the cherry tomatoes in half before adding to the pan with another glug of oil.

After a couple of minutes season with dried oregano, chilli flakes, salt and pepper and saute for 5 minutes stirring regularly.

For a boost of flavour add 3 dollops of sun-dried tomato paste and a splash of red wine vinegar.

Stir the mix for 1-2 minutes before adding the orzo.

Coat the orzo in all those delicious flavours before throwing in the chopped tomatoes and stock cube that's been diluted into the boiling water.

Bring to a simmer then bake the dish in the oven for 10-15 minutes.

Remove from the oven and taste to adjust seasoning and check the orzo is cooked.

If the mixture seems to sticky add a little more water.

Top the orzo with the breadcrumb mixture and bake for another 5 minutes. To serve Crumble plant based feta over the top along with chopped parsley, a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and freshly ground black pepper.

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH!. You can view the original recipe here.

