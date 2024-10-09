X
Snacks Vegan Recipes

How To Make This Smoky Kidney Bean Dip

This bean dip is a knockout with its bright and tangy flavors

By

2 Minutes Read

a picture of vibrant and smoky kidney bean dip made with canned red peppers and sun-dried tomatoes Add this dip to your snack rotation - Media Credit: Sarah Doig
Sarah Doig’s smoky kidney bean dip is a flavorful, protein-packed option for anyone who wants a quick and satisfying snack. This recipe, from her new cookbook Bangin’ Beans, combines pantry staples like kidney beans, roasted red peppers, and sun-dried tomatoes. The addition of smoked paprika and garlic gives the dip a smoky, punchy flavor, while fresh lemon juice adds a zesty kick. In just minutes, you’ll have a vibrant, zingy dip perfect for spreading on toast, adding to a sandwich, or serving as part of a snack board.

This dip isn’t just for snacking – it’s versatile and full of possibilities. It pairs beautifully with veggie sticks or crackers, but you can also spread it on wraps or sandwiches for an added protein boost. The hearty texture and deep flavors make it a great addition to a party platter or as a topping for toast.

Smoky kidney bean dip

If you want to try something different with a bit more zing, give the smoky kidney bean dip a try. It's effortless to make and adds variety to your meals.
a picture of vibrant and smoky kidney bean dip made with canned red peppers and sun-dried tomatoes
No ratings yet
Servings2

Ingredients

  • 1 (14-oz [400-g]) can kidney beans drained
  • cup (140 g) jarred roasted red peppers
  • cup (50 g) jarred sun-dried tomatoes
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) extra virgin olive oil
  • ½ tsp garlic granules
  • ½ tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp fresh lemon juice plus more to taste
  • ½ tsp salt plus more to taste

Instructions

  • Add the beans, peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, oil, garlic granules, smoked paprika, lemon juice and salt to a blender or food processor. Blend until as smooth as possible.
  • Season to taste with salt, and add additional lemon juice if needed.

Reprinted with permission from Bangin’ Beans by Sarah Doig. Page Street Publishing Co. 2024. Photo credits: Sarah Doig

Sarah Doig

Sarah Doig is the recipe developer and food photographer behind Sarah’s Vegan Recipes. Her work has been featured by Tesco, Mindful Chef, Pasta Evangelists, Wahaca and more. She currently lives in London, England

