If you’re looking for a nutritious and vibrant dish, this easy 3 bean salad from Dreena Burton’s Let Them Eat Vegan cookbook is a fantastic choice. This recipe combines three types of beans with fresh vegetables and a tangy dressing, creating a colorful and flavorful salad that’s perfect for any occasion.

As summer rolls around you definitely want to have this healthy three bean salad recipe on hand for picnics, potlucks, or maybe just for lunch. Made with chickpeas, kidney beans, black beans, and cubes of fresh apple, this a better-than-the-classic vegan bean salad.

Bean salads are popular because they’re so easy to make. Whether you cook your beans or use tinned beans is up to you, but tinned beans are much, much quicker to throw into a salad. This recipe saves you a lot of time as it can be made in advance and lasts three to five days in the fridge.

The mix of beans provides a great source of protein and fiber, making it both satisfying and healthy. The dressing, made with simple ingredients, adds a refreshing zing that complements the beans perfectly.

Easy 3 bean salad

This easy three bean salad replaces onion for green onion and green beans for chickpeas for a fun twist on the classic that incorporates extra protein into the salad. This salad is super quick and easy to make. Topped with a tangy dressing and served cold as a side at picnics or potlucks, it's an incredibly versatile salad. Not taking it anywhere? Have it with tortilla chips and guacamole or simply add it to your lunch or dinner. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 4 cups combination chickpeas, kidney beans, and black beans rinse and drain first if using canned

¾ cup green or red bell pepper or a combination of both, chopped

¼ cup celery finely chopped

½ cup green onions use the green part mostly and slice it

3½ tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp pure maple syrup

1-1½ tsp Dijon mustard

½ +⅛ tsp sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 cup apple cored first, peeling optional, chopped, and tossed in ½ tsp lemon juice

A couple pinches of ground cloves Instructions In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients (no need to mix the vinaigrette separately), tossing well to fully mix. Season to taste with extra salt and pepper if desired.

Recipes reprinted from Let Them Eat Vegan by Dreena Burton. Find more of her whole food plant-based recipes at dreenaburton.com. You can find the original recipe here and her Instagram here.

