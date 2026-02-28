10 Plant-Based Recipes That Aren’t Bowls Or Salads

These plant-based recipes that aren’t bowls or salads highlight a different side of vegan cooking. While grain bowls and salads are common, many everyday meals rely on pasta, bread, potatoes, tortillas, and pastry, with vegetables and plant proteins built in.

This list focuses on structured dishes such as burritos, tacos, stuffed shells, pot pies, burgers, and fritters. They use familiar formats and straightforward cooking methods, making them practical for weeknight dinners, casual lunches, or batch cooking.

Looking beyond salads and bowls also shows the range of textures and techniques in vegan food, from baked and roasted dishes to pan-fried and stuffed meals. If you want meals that feel substantial and varied, these recipes are a good place to start.

Ricotta and spinach stuffed shells

Miranda Stokkel This pasta works well with garlic bread

Starting this list are these shareable vegan ricotta and spinach stuffed shells by Liz Douglas. Jumbo pasta shells are filled with tofu ricotta, spinach, lemon, and garlic, then baked in tomato sauce until tender. The tofu adds protein, and the sauce thickens before baking, so the shells stay coated without becoming soggy.

Find the recipe here.

Beyond steak-loaded smashed potatoes

Christina Kynigios Make this delish air fryer recipe when you want high-protein comfort food

This Beyond steak-loaded smashed potatoes recipe by Christina Kynigos is adjustable and an easy air fryer recipe. Baby potatoes cook until crisp outside and soft inside, then get topped with plant-based steak pieces, melted cheese, cranberry sauce, gravy, and rosemary. Paprika and seasoning give the potatoes a savory, spiced base.

Find the recipe here.

Harvest veggie pot pies

Ditte Isager These hand-sized little pies make for excellent leftovers

Next, try out Pamela Anderson’s harvest veggie pot pies. Individual pies combine roasted butternut squash, cranberries, cannellini beans, and vegetables in a sage gravy, all baked in a flaky crust. Roasting the squash and cranberries adds sweetness and depth, while beans contribute protein and structure to the filling.

Find the recipe here.

Caesar chickpea pitta pocket

Jo Sidey These high-protein pitta pockets are ideal for packed lunches

Try this Caesar chickpea pitta pocket for lunch. It comes from Elly Smart and is an easy, hand-held recipe. Chickpeas roast until crisp, then get tucked into warm pitta with lettuce, tomato, and a creamy dressing made with vegan mayo, capers, garlic, and nutritional yeast for a sharp, savory flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Very veggie burritos or enchilada

Joel Fuhrman This recipe is a low-sodium option

If you like two-in-one recipes, then try these very veggie burritos/enchiladas from Joel Fuhrman. A filling of beans, peppers, onion, kale, tomatoes, and spices cooks down until thick and savory. Wrap it in tortillas for burritos or bake it with sauce for enchiladas, both using the same vegetable base.

Find the recipe here.

Chipotle BBQ mushroom tacos with charred corn salsa

Elaine Skiadas If you’re planning a summer party, these tacos are an excellent recipe to make

Sticking with Mexican-inspired recipes, these chipotle BBQ mushroom tacos with charred corn salsa from Elaine Skiadas are another hand-held lunch worth trying. Cremini mushrooms and pinto beans cook with chipotle, tomato paste, and spices, while a limey corn salsa adds crunch and acidity before everything goes into warm tortillas.

Find the recipe here.

12-minute BBQ jackfruit and chickpea flatbread

Janet Gronnow This high-protein BBQ dish takes only 15 minutes to make

In 15 minutes, you can have these BBQ jackfruit and chickpea flatbreads ready to eat. The recipe is from Janet Gronnow. Jackfruit shreds and cooks with chickpeas in BBQ sauce, then gets piled onto crisped flatbread and topped with a creamy slaw made from coleslaw mix, yogurt, and lemon.

Find the recipe here.

Quinoa-stuffed tomatoes with vegan feta

Natlicious Food These stuffed tomatoes are an excellent spring lunch

Make these quinoa-stuffed tomatoes with vegan feta by Natlicious Food for a tasty lunch or dinner. Hollowed tomatoes are roasted with a filling of quinoa, plant-based mince, onion, carrot, garlic, and herbs. Quinoa adds complete protein, while vegan feta and parsley finish the dish with saltiness and freshness.

Find the recipe here.

Crispy corn fritters

BOSH! Craving crispy corn fritters? Try these vegan ones with an avocado dip

Corn fritters are an easy meal, snack, or side, and these fritters from BOSH! are paired with a cashew and avocado dip. A batter of sweetcorn, flour, spices, and herbs fries until crisp, then gets served with a blended dip of avocado, cashews, lime, and spring onion for a creamy contrast.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan mega burger

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club Add as many toppings as you dare and make this burger your own

The final recipe on this list is this vegan mega burger from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club. Two plant-based patties stack in a bun with vegan bacon, cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion rings, gherkins, and sauces. Cooking the patties and bacon first helps build a layered burger with varied texture and flavor.

Find the recipe here.

