How To Make Pamela Anderson’s Harvest Veggie Pot Pies

Harvest veggie pot pies are a cozy, comforting dish filled with seasonal goodness. These individual pot pies feature a delicious mix of butternut squash, fresh cranberries, and cannellini beans. This vegan recipe comes from Pamela Anderson’s new plant-based cookbook I LOVE YOU: Recipes from the Heart. The addition of butternut squash adds a creamy sweetness and vitamins C and E. The cannellini beans bring plant-based protein and fiber, making these pies both nourishing and filling.

What makes these pot pies special is their unique mix of ingredients and flavors. Roasting the squash with cranberries gives a slightly sweet, tart flavor that balances perfectly with savory vegetables like carrots, celery, and onions. Fresh sage and white wine add a depth of flavor, giving these mini pot pies a warm, earthy taste that’s perfect for fall and winter. Plus, the flaky homemade crust and rich sage gravy add layers of taste and texture.

These vegan pot pies make an ideal meal or snack, especially for colder days. They’re easy to hold, kid-friendly, and great for a packed lunch or cozy family dinner. Serve them with a drizzle of warm sage gravy, and you have a satisfying, comforting dish that celebrates the flavors of the harvest season.

Harvest veggie pot pies

Take a breath and indulge in these warming harvest veggie pot pies made with butternut squash, fresh cranberries, and high protein cannellini beans. No ratings yet Servings 10 pies Ingredients For the dough cups (440 g) unbleached organic all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

1 cups plus 1 tablespoon, (270 g) plant butter frozen or chilled

2 teaspoons ground flaxseed

⅔ cup 160 ml ice water For the filling 4 cups (560 g) diced butternut squash (from about 1 medium)

1 cup (100 g) fresh cranberries

1 shallot minced

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil divided

Fine sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon plant butter

½ small yellow onion finely chopped

1 carrot finely chopped

1 celery stalk finely chopped

4 garlic cloves minced

1 can (15-ounce / 425 g) cannellini beans, drained and rinsed well

3 sage leaves thinly sliced into ribbons

¼ cup (60 ml) white wine For the gravy 2 tablespoons plant butter

1 tablespoon unbleached organic all-purpose flour

1 cup (240 ml) unsweetened plant milk

1 teaspoon soy sauce

3 sage leaves thinly sliced into ribbons

Fine sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper Instructions Make the dough In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, and salt. Cut the plant butter into the flour mixture until it resembles breadcrumbs. Stir the flaxseed into the water, then add to the bowl. Use your hands to knead the mixture into a very soft and tender dough (it will firm up in the fridge, don’t worry). Divide it into 2 pieces, one that’s about one-third of the whole and the other that’s approximately two-thirds. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Make the filling Place the squash, cranberries, and shallot on the prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and toss until evenly coated. Roast until the squash is golden brown, 30 to 40 minutes. Let cool. Assemble the pot pies When the dough has chilled, remove the larger piece from the fridge and roll it out on a floured work surface until it’s just under ¼ inch (6 mm) thick. Use a cookie cutter to cut out 10 (5-inch / 12 cm) circles. (Just gather and reroll the scraps as needed. If the dough becomes too soft, chill it in the freezer for a few minutes and try again.) Place them in a muffin pan and mold to the shape of the cups—these are your bottom crusts.

Roll out the smaller piece of dough to the same thickness, just under ¼ inch (6 mm), and cut out 10 circles that are the right size to be the top crusts, usually about 3¼ inches (8 cm) in diameter. (Chill the dough again as needed.)

Stir together the roasted squash mixture and the cooked vegetables, then spoon that into the bottom crusts. Lay the top crusts over the filling and squeeze the edges to crimp them together, sealing the filling inside the pies. Use a fork to pierce holes in the center of each pie. Bake until golden, about 35 minutes. Meanwhile, make the gravy Combine the plant butter and flour in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring constantly, until the flour turns golden, about 3 minutes. Add the plant milk, soy sauce, and sage, rubbing the sage between your fingers as you drop it into the pan. Bring to a simmer and cook until the gravy thickens, about 5 minutes. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

Let the pot pies cool in the pan for about 5 minutes, then carefully remove them from the pan and serve with the hot gravy.

Excerpted from I LOVE YOU by Pamela Anderson with Maria Zizka. Copyright © 2024 by Anderson Media Company, LLC. Photographs by Ditte Isager. Used with permission of Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

