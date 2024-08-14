Try These Crispy Corn Fritters

These super simple vegan crispy corn fritters are the ultimate plant-based snack or side. There’s nothing quite like the sweet, salty, and crispy combination this BOSH! recipe delivers. This dish comes together with an easy-to-prepare batter seasoned with zingy and spicy additions. As a result, these corn fritters offer a tasty balance of flavors. What’s more, this recipe comes with an avocado dipping sauce that will knock your socks off.

There’s no doubt that you’ll enjoy the bright flavors of the avocado, cashew, lime, and spring onion dipping sauce with the sweet and salty fritters. You’ll only need 40 minutes in total to put these fritters together. That said, most of the work is in the frying.

But that’s a small price to pay for such a versatile side. Have this plant-based treat with your favorite plant proteins or vegetables, or serve it as an appetizer at weekend gathering. In whichever way you choose to share this dish, it’s sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Crispy corn fritters

Having this handy recipe means plenty of tasty corn fritters whenever the craving calls. Enjoy the harissa, chili, lime, spring onion, and vegan buttermilk in the fritters. And cut the sweet spiciness with your homemade cashew and avocado dip. No ratings yet Duration 40 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients For the fritters 1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp cumin

1 tbsp harissa paste

80 ml almond milk

120 grams flour

5 grams fresh coriander

2 x 200 grams can of sweetcorn drained and rinsed

1 lime

1 red chili

Olive oil for frying

Salt and pepper to taste

2 spring onions For the dipping sauce 1 handful of coriander chopped

30 grams cashews

Splash of almond milk

2 spring onions ends removed

1 large avocado

1 lime Instructions Make the buttermilk Place the almond milk in a bowl and stir through the juice of 1 lime.

Place to one side for at least 15 minutes to thicken. Make the fritter batter Once the buttermilk has thickened, place one can of drained sweetcorn into a powerful blender or food processor.

Add the buttermilk, gram flour, paprika, cumin, harissa paste and a pinch of salt and pepper.

Blend until the mixture comes together to form a smooth, thick batter.

Finely slice the spring onions and coriander.

Deseed and finely chop the chili.

Add the sliced spring onions, chopped chili, coriander and the remaining can of sweetcorn to the mixture and pulse a few times to mix everything together. Set the mixture Spoon the mixture into a large bowl, cover and place in the fridge to thicken for at least 10 minutes While the mixture is thickening, make the dip Place the avocado, the juice of 1 lime, cashews, coriander, almond milk, spring onions and a pinch of salt into a powerful blender and blend until the mixture creates a smooth, creamy dip – adding a dash more almond milk as needed until you get the consistency you like best. Cook the fritters Place a large frying pan over a medium heat and add a generous glug of olive oil.

Once warm, spoon out large tablespoons of the batter in to the pan, pushing the mixture off with your finger and flattening slightly with the back of a spoon to make a disc.

Cook on one side for 2-3 minutes until golden and crispy, before flipping over and frying for the same time. Repeat this process until you have used all of the mixture and you have all of your fritters.

Serve the fritters on a large serving plate, alongside the creamy avocado dip.

This recipe is republished with permission by BOSH! and you can find the original recipe here.

