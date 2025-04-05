X
15-Minute BBQ Jackfruit & Chickpea Flatbread

These flatbreads are sure to impress at your next gathering





BBQ jackfruit & chickpea flatbread with creamy slaw This high protein BBQ dish takes only 15 minutes to make - Media Credit: Janet Gronnow
This BBQ jackfruit and chickpea flatbread with creamy slaw from 15-Minute Vegan Meals by Janet Gronnow brings bold flavor in no time. It takes just 15 minutes to make, which makes it perfect for busy weeknights, quick lunches, or anytime you’re craving something smoky and filling without the wait.

The jackfruit and chickpeas get tossed in BBQ sauce and heated until tender and flavorful. Jackfruit shreds like pulled pork, which is why it’s such a go-to for vegan BBQ lovers. When paired with chickpeas, you get extra texture and a nice boost of plant protein.

The creamy slaw pulls everything together. It adds crunch, freshness, and a bit of tang that balances the smoky-sweet BBQ mix. Pile it all onto a warm flatbread, and you’ve got a full meal that’s messy in the best way.

This combo — BBQ jackfruit and slaw — is a staple in the plant-based BBQ world for a reason. It tastes amazing, feels hearty, and satisfies those comfort food cravings. Serve it with chips, salad, or just enjoy it on its own. Either way, it’s quick, easy, and always a hit.

BBQ jackfruit & chickpea flatbread with creamy slaw

Add protein to your BBQ jackfruit with chickpeas. Enjoy these flatbreads with creamy vegan slaw and serve to friends and family.
BBQ jackfruit & chickpea flatbread with creamy slaw

Servings2

Ingredients

BBQ Jackfruit & Chickpea Flatbread
  • 2 flatbreads or naan
  • 1 [425-g] can young jackfruit
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) avocado oil
  • 1 cup (164 g) canned chickpeas
  • cup (160 ml) BBQ sauce store-bought or homemade (see Note)
  • Lime wedges for serving
  • Fresh cilantro for serving
Creamy Slaw
  • 2 packed cups (140 g) coleslaw mix
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) vegan mayo
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) plain, unsweetened almond-based yogurt
  • 1 tsp apple cider vinegar
  • Juice of ½ lemon
  • ½ tsp kosher salt
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • ½ tsp garlic powder

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C). Without waiting for the oven to preheat, place the 2 flatbreads onto a baking tray and place the tray into the oven until the bottom of the bread begins to get crisp, 5 to 8 minutes, depending on the size and thickness of your flatbread, then remove them from the oven. The top of the flatbreads may still be soft.
  • Meanwhile, preheat a large skillet on medium-high heat. Drain and rinse the jackfruit, discarding the small, oval-shaped cores. Gently shred the jackfruit pieces with your fingers and add them to the pan with the avocado oil. Stir and cook the jackfruit for 5 to 6 minutes, stirring periodically. You want some browning of the jackfruit. Then stir in the chickpeas and BBQ sauce.
  • While the jackfruit is cooking, make the creamy slaw. To a medium-sized mixing bowl, add the coleslaw mix, mayo, yogurt, vinegar, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and garlic powder, and stir to combine.
  • Set the oven broiler to high and top the flatbreads with the jackfruit– chickpea mixture, leaving some room around the edges as a crust. Place the tray under the broiler for 1 to 3 minutes, until your desired crispness on the crust. Serve with lime wedges and top the flatbreads with dollops of slaw and cilantro.
While the jackfruit is cooking, you can make a really simple homemade BBQ sauce. Simply add the following ingredients to a small saucepan over medium-high heat, starting with the ketchup, agave nectar, and water, and simmer for 3 to 4 minutes: 1⁄2 cup (120 ml) of ketchup, 2 tablespoons (30 ml) of agave nectar, 3 tablespoons (45 ml) of water, 3⁄4 teaspoon of cumin, 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika, 1⁄2 teaspoon of onion powder, 3⁄4 teaspoon of fine garlic powder, 1 teaspoon of vegan Worcestershire sauce, 3⁄4 teaspoon of kosher salt, and 1⁄2 teaspoon of black pepper.

Reprinted with permission from 15-Minute Vegan Meals by Janet Gronnow. Page Street Publishing Co. 2022.

The Author

Janet Gronnow

Janet Gronnow is the founder of the popular vegan food blog Munch Meals by Janet. Her recipes have been featured in Thrive Magazine, the feedfeed, Vegan Bowls™ and Good Old Vegan. Janet lives in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

