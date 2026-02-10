X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Very Veggie Burritos Or Enchiladas

This recipe gives you the option to make burritos or enchiladas from the same ingredients

very veggie burritos or enchiladas with pepper, kale, beans, salsa, and avocado This recipe is a low sodium option - Media Credit: Joel Fuhrman
This very veggie burritos or enchiladas recipe offers two easy ways to serve the same hearty filling. Burritos wrap the filling in a tortilla and stay soft, while enchiladas get rolled, sauced, and baked until warm throughout. Both options work well for weeknight dinners or make-ahead meals. The base uses vegetables, beans, and spices, which keeps the dish filling without overwhelming flavors.

The filling combines bell pepper, onion, garlic, and kale, cooked until tender. Black or red beans add protein and substance. Tomatoes, carrots, salsa, and spices bring moisture and flavor. The result is savory and gently spiced, with enough texture to work across different formats. A simple avocado and salsa blend adds creaminess without overpowering the vegetables.

This recipe comes from Joel Fuhrman’s Eat to Live Cookbook. It’s naturally low in sodium and easy to adjust depending on how you serve it. Use it for burritos, enchiladas, tacos, or salads. It reheats well and works nicely for leftovers during the week.

Very veggie burritos or enchiladas method

These very veggie burritos or enchiladas use a bean-and-vegetable filling that works either wrapped or baked. It’s a high-protein, low-sodium meal that’s flexible and easy to repurpose.
very veggie burritos or enchiladas with pepper, kale, beans, salsa, and avocado
Servings6

Ingredients

  • 1 green bell pepper seeded and cored
  • 1 medium onion cut into wedges
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 1 cup packed chopped kale
  • 2 cups cooked low-sodium or no-salt-added canned black or red beans
  • cups Drained diced tomatoes
  • 1 cup shredded carrots
  • cups salsa low-sodium, divided
  • 2–3 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes or to taste
  • ½ avocado
  • 10 whole grain tortillas
  • 1 head romaine or other leafy lettuce

Instructions

  • Combine and chop bell pepper, onion, garlic, and kale in a food processor. Remove from food processor and water-sauté mixture in a small amount of water until veggies are very tender. Add beans, tomatoes, carrots, ½ cup salsa, chili powder, cumin, and red pepper flakes. Stir to combine and simmer until most of the tomato liquid evaporates. Remove from heat.

To make burritos:

  • Blend or mash together remaining 1 cup of salsa with ½ avocado. Spoon beans and veggies onto lettuce leaves or tortillas, top with salsa-avocado mixture and roll tightly.

To make enchiladas:

  • Spoon beans and veggies onto a tortilla, roll, and place in a nonstick or lightly oiled pan. Fill the pan with enchiladas, closely packed together. Spread salsa-avocado mixture thinly across the top of the enchiladas so the tortillas will not crisp up. Bake at 350°F for 20 minutes, or until hot. Filling may also be used to fill tacos, top a taco salad, or dollop onto crisp vegetable slices such as raw zucchini.

Excerpted from pg. 198 Eat to Live Cookbook by Joel Fuhrman, reprinted with permission from HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright 2013.

The Author

Joel Fuhrman

Joel Fuhrman, M.D. is a board-certified family physician, six-time New York Times best-selling author and nutritional researcher who specializes in preventing and reversing disease through nutritional and natural methods. Dr. Fuhrman is an internationally recognized expert on nutrition and natural healing, and has appeared on hundreds of radio and television shows. Through his own hugely successful PBS specials, which have raised more than $30 million for public broadcasting stations, he brings nutritional science to homes across America and around the world. Dr. Fuhrman is the President of the Nutritional Research Foundation, and is a member of the Dr. Oz Show Advisory Board. He work and discoveries are published in medical journals and he is involved with multiple nutritional studies with major research institutions across America. Dr. Fuhrman is the author of six New York Times bestsellers: Eat to Live (Little Brown, 2003); Super Immunity (HarperOne, 2012); The End of Diabetes (HarperOne, 2013); The Eat to Live Cookbook (HarperOne, 2013); The End of Dieting (HarperOne, 2014) and The End of Heart Disease (HarperOne, 2016). To date, he has sold more than three million books.

