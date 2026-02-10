This very veggie burritos or enchiladas recipe offers two easy ways to serve the same hearty filling. Burritos wrap the filling in a tortilla and stay soft, while enchiladas get rolled, sauced, and baked until warm throughout. Both options work well for weeknight dinners or make-ahead meals. The base uses vegetables, beans, and spices, which keeps the dish filling without overwhelming flavors.

The filling combines bell pepper, onion, garlic, and kale, cooked until tender. Black or red beans add protein and substance. Tomatoes, carrots, salsa, and spices bring moisture and flavor. The result is savory and gently spiced, with enough texture to work across different formats. A simple avocado and salsa blend adds creaminess without overpowering the vegetables.

This recipe comes from Joel Fuhrman’s Eat to Live Cookbook. It’s naturally low in sodium and easy to adjust depending on how you serve it. Use it for burritos, enchiladas, tacos, or salads. It reheats well and works nicely for leftovers during the week.

Very veggie burritos or enchiladas method

These very veggie burritos or enchiladas use a bean-and-vegetable filling that works either wrapped or baked. It’s a high-protein, low-sodium meal that’s flexible and easy to repurpose. No ratings yet Servings 6 Ingredients 1 green bell pepper seeded and cored

1 medium onion cut into wedges

3 cloves garlic

1 cup packed chopped kale

2 cups cooked low-sodium or no-salt-added canned black or red beans

1½ cups Drained diced tomatoes

1 cup shredded carrots

1½ cups salsa low-sodium, divided

2–3 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes or to taste

½ avocado

10 whole grain tortillas

1 head romaine or other leafy lettuce Instructions Combine and chop bell pepper, onion, garlic, and kale in a food processor. Remove from food processor and water-sauté mixture in a small amount of water until veggies are very tender. Add beans, tomatoes, carrots, ½ cup salsa, chili powder, cumin, and red pepper flakes. Stir to combine and simmer until most of the tomato liquid evaporates. Remove from heat. To make burritos: Blend or mash together remaining 1 cup of salsa with ½ avocado. Spoon beans and veggies onto lettuce leaves or tortillas, top with salsa-avocado mixture and roll tightly. To make enchiladas: Spoon beans and veggies onto a tortilla, roll, and place in a nonstick or lightly oiled pan. Fill the pan with enchiladas, closely packed together. Spread salsa-avocado mixture thinly across the top of the enchiladas so the tortillas will not crisp up. Bake at 350°F for 20 minutes, or until hot. Filling may also be used to fill tacos, top a taco salad, or dollop onto crisp vegetable slices such as raw zucchini.

Excerpted from pg. 198 Eat to Live Cookbook by Joel Fuhrman, reprinted with permission from HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright 2013.

