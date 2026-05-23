10 Gluten-Free Lunch Ideas

Gluten-free lunches can start to feel repetitive, especially when you rely on the same few ingredients. This list of gluten-free lunch ideas brings together a range of meals that keep things varied while staying fully plant-based.

You’ll find a mix of bowls, warm dishes, and quick-prep options here. Some recipes come together fast, while others take a bit more time but use simple methods. Expect bold flavors, balanced textures, and ingredients like beans, rice, tofu, and fresh vegetables throughout.

Read more: 10 High-Protein And Gluten-Free Vegan Recipes

These meals are designed to keep you going through the day. They’re filling, practical, and easy to make at home. If you’re looking for gluten-free lunches that offer both variety and substance, these recipes are a good place to start.

BBQ chickpea chopped salad

Ari Brown Try this eye-catching BBQ chickpea chopped salad, it’s high protein and made with hempseed ranch

This BBQ chickpea chopped salad from Danielle Brown comes together quickly and keeps things filling. Chickpeas, corn, avocado, and romaine bring texture, while a creamy hemp dressing ties everything together for a balanced, protein-rich lunch.

Find the recipe here.

Black rice and peas

Maya Sozer Peas are the star of this tasty rice dish

Black rice and peas make a simple, satisfying lunch in this recipe from Maya Sozer. The rice stays firm and nutty, while peas, garlic, and sun-dried tomatoes add texture. Fresh mint and olive oil bring everything together.

Find the recipe here.

30-minute quinoa tabouli

Hannah Burne This quinoa tabouli is perfect for the warmer months

Roni Zade’s quinoa tabouli swaps bulgur for protein-rich quinoa. Cucumber, tomato, parsley, and mint add freshness, while lemon juice and olive oil create a clean finish. It works well as a light meal or make-ahead lunch.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan bibimbap

Nassima Rothacker Mix up all your veggies and rice and enjoy with a big spoon

This vegan bibimbap from Bettina Campolucci Bordi builds a colorful, filling bowl with rice, vegetables, and a sweet-salty dressing. Each element adds contrast, making it easy to assemble a balanced lunch that holds well for meal prep.

Find the recipe here.

30-minute miso lemon broccoli with whipped spring onion tofu

Jo Sidey Tender stem broccoli has a milder flavor and different texture to regular broccoli

In this dish from Elly Smart, roasted broccoli pairs with a smooth whipped tofu base. Miso, lemon, and nutritional yeast bring depth, while the tofu adds protein. It’s a quick, structured lunch with strong, balanced flavors.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 5 Vegan Polenta Recipes For Cozy Meals

Vegan spring roll salad

Danielle Brown Rice noodles are naturally gluten-free, making this salad great for those who can’t eat gluten or wheat

Danielle Brown’s spring roll salad combines rice noodles, fresh vegetables, and herbs in one bowl. A creamy peanut dressing coats everything, while peanuts and sesame seeds add crunch. It’s easy to prep ahead and holds well.

Find the recipe here.

Garlicky asparagus and beans with lemon-infused olive oil

Nisha Vora Looking for a refreshing lunch or side salad? Try this edamame and asparagus dish

This asparagus and green bean dish from Nisha Vora keeps things simple but filling. Edamame adds protein, while garlic, lemon, and olive oil build flavor. Pistachios and basil finish the dish with texture and freshness.

Find the recipe here.

Kung pao chickpeas stir fry

Maya Sozer Forget takeaway – make this quick and easy kung pao chickpeas stir fry instead

Kung pao chickpeas from Maya Sozer turn pantry staples into a bold, high-protein lunch. Chickpeas cook with garlic, ginger, and peanuts, then get coated in a glossy sauce. Serve with rice or enjoy on their own.

Find the recipe here.

Watermelon poke bowls

Bailey Ruskus This stunning dish packs a flavor punch

These watermelon poke bowls by Chef Bai mix sweet, savory, and fresh elements. Marinated watermelon pairs with rice, vegetables, and avocado, while nori and sesame add depth. The result is a bright, balanced lunch.

Find the recipe here.

Sweet potato, chickpeas and baby spinach lunch box

NCSC This lunch box is full of high-protein plant food and nutrient-rich veggies

This sweet potato, chickpea, and spinach lunch box works well for meal prep. Roasted vegetables add warmth, chickpeas bring protein, and quinoa keeps it filling. Pack it ahead and enjoy it cold or at room temperature.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Gluten-Free Dessert Ideas