5 Vegan Polenta Recipes For Cozy Meals

Polenta is a simple dish made from boiled cornmeal, but it can take on many forms depending on how you cook and serve it. These vegan polenta recipes show how this staple ingredient works across breakfast, lunch, and dinner without much effort. You can cook it soft and creamy for bowls and stews, spread it into a tray and bake it, or chill and slice it for a firmer base.

Because polenta has a mild flavor, it absorbs sauces, herbs, and spices easily. It pairs well with mushrooms, beans, roasted vegetables, and dairy-free cheeses, making it a reliable option for plant-based cooking. You can serve it as a hearty base for saucy dishes, turn it into a mash-style side, or build a savory breakfast bowl around it.

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These five recipes highlight different ways to use polenta in everyday meals. Whether you want something rich and creamy or structured and layered, polenta adapts to the role.

Creamy polenta with mushrooms, kale, and chickpeas

Joel Fuhrman Mushrooms and chickpeas make for a meaty and filling topping for polenta

This nourishing creamy polenta with mushrooms, kale, and chickpeas comes from Joel Fuhrman, pairing stovetop cornmeal with a balsamic-simmered mix of mushrooms, onion, kale, tomatoes, and chickpeas for a soft base topped with savory vegetables and legumes.

Find the recipe here.

Polenta topped with cannellini bean stew

Kathy Hester Enjoy this fluffy polenta with a flavorful cannellini bean stew for dinner

Next, try this cannellini bean stew-topped polenta dish from Kathy Hester, where creamy polenta cooks alongside herb-scented beans, sun-dried tomatoes, and kale in your Instant Pot before serving the rich stew over smooth, whisked cornmeal.

Find the recipe here.

Spiced maple roast carrots and parsnips with mustard polenta mash

Rebel Recipes Enjoy seasonal veg with fluffy polenta and caramelized onions in this autumnal dish

For something autumnal, try this spiced maple roast carrots and parsnips with mustard polenta mash recipe by Rebel Recipes, combining caramelized root vegetables and slow-cooked onions with a blended mustard and thyme polenta for a smooth, savory base.

Find the recipe here.

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Cheesy polenta breakfast bowl

Plantifully Based If you have a big appetite in the morning, try this cheesy polenta bowl

For breakfast, try this cheesy polenta breakfast bowl by Plantifully Based. Polenta cooks with water, vegan cheddar, and nutritional yeast until thick and creamy. The bowl layers sesame Brussels sprouts, cucumber-tomato salad, and optional vegan bacon on top, creating a mix of warm grains, crisp vegetables, and savory toppings.

Find the recipe here.

Silky feta polenta

BOSH! This BOSH! recipe is perfect for dinner parties

Ending off this list is this silky feta polenta by BOSH!. Oat milk polenta simmers with nutritional yeast, plant butter, lemon zest, and vegan feta until smooth. Harissa-roasted cherry tomatoes are spooned over the top, and sourdough toast is served alongside, creating a rich base with sweet, spiced contrast.

Find the recipe here.

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