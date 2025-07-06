Vegan Black Rice And Peas

This black rice and peas dish is a simple, colorful recipe that works for lunch or dinner. It’s naturally gluten-free and packed with texture and flavor. The firm bite of rice pairs well with sweet green peas, red onion, garlic, and sun-dried tomatoes.

Black rice, also known as “forbidden rice” from how coveted it was in Ancient China, is rich in antioxidants and has a nutty flavor. It holds its shape when cooked and adds depth to any dish. This recipe from Easy Vegan Breakfasts and Lunches by Maya Sozer brings everything together with olive oil, fresh mint, and a sprinkle of nutritional yeast for a savory finish.

Serve it warm or cold, on its own or as part of a bigger meal. It’s easy to prepare and doesn’t rely on any processed ingredients. You can also add more veggies and plant protein alongside your rice if you feel like it. Great for leftovers, too – just keep it in the fridge and enjoy throughout the week.

A flavorful summer dinner

This black rice peas dish is vibrant, hearty, and full of flavor. With nutty black rice, sweet peas, and fresh herbs, it’s perfect served warm or cold. Gluten-free and packed with nutrients, it makes a great lunch or light dinner. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 1 cup (185 g) uncooked black rice

2 tbsp (28 ml) olive oil

1 medium red onion chopped

2 cloves garlic

2 cups (260 g) fresh or frozen peas (thawed if frozen)

¼ cup (32 g) nutritional yeast

2 tbsp (7 g) chopped sun-dried tomatoes

2 tbsp (12 g) fresh mint leaves sliced Instructions Boil the rice in 4 cups (946 ml) of water until the rice softens. Note that this will not get as soft as white rice; it will stay firm.

Drain the rice and transfer it to a large bowl.

Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.

Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the garlic and peas and cook until peas are done, about 10 minutes.

Turn off the heat and mix in the nutritional yeast.

Add the pea mixture to the rice, together with the sun-dried tomatoes and mint leaves, and mix.

Serve warm or cold.

Reprinted with permission from Easy Vegan Breakfasts and Lunches by Maya Sozer. Page Street Publishing Co. 2016. Photo credit: Maya Sozer.

