This asparagus recipe is a perfect example of how simple ingredients can create a flavorful and nourishing dish. It comes from Nisha Vora’s new vegan cookbook, Big Vegan Flavor, and is a perfect summer dish. This recipes also makes a fantastic snack, side, or light lunch. It’s easy to prepare, coming together quickly with minimal effort.

Read more: Asparagus Is In Season Right Now – 7 Vegan Recipes To Try

You’ll love how the crisp asparagus and green beans pair beautifully with the lemon zest and garlic, creating a refreshing yet savory dish.

This recipe isn’t just about great taste; it’s also about deliciously delivering plant protein. The edamame adds a complete plant protein, ensuring you get all the essential amino acids your body needs. The pistachios provide a satisfying crunch, while the fresh basil brings a burst of flavor that ties everything together. Whether you’re serving it as a main dish or a side, this dish is both versatile and packed with nutrients, making it a go-to for anyone looking to enjoy a healthy, vegan meal.

Read more: 4 Protein-Packed Edamame Recipes

Garlicky asparagus and beans with lemon-infused olive oil

The garlicky asparagus and beans recipe is made with vibrant lemon, crunch garlic chips, creamy pistachio, and traditional ingredients like olive oil, basil, pepper, and chili. The dish is high in plant protein and gluten-free. No ratings yet Servings 3 as a main Ingredients Kosher salt

8 ounces (227 g) haricots verts (French green beans) or regular green beans, trimmed

1 bunch asparagus 12 to 16 ounces/340 to 455 g, trimmed

12 ounces (340 g) shelled edamame thawed if frozen

½ cup (65 g) shelled roasted pistachios finely chopped

1 cup (16 g) fresh basil leaves finely chopped

Flaky sea salt

3 tbsp good-quality extra-virgin olive oil plus more to taste

5 large garlic cloves thinly sliced

1 medium-large lemon zested and juiced

½ to 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes ½ teaspoon for a mild heat

Freshly ground black pepper Instructions Bring a large pot of water to a boil (8 to 12 cups/2 to 3 L). Salt generously (about 1½ tablespoons kosher salt).

Cut the green beans in half on a bias (if they are skinny and small, keep them whole). If you are using regular green beans, cut them into 2-inch (5 cm) pieces.

Slice the trimmed asparagus on a sharp bias into 1½- to 2-inch (4 to 5 cm) pieces. Fill a large bowl with ice water.

Add the green beans to the pot. Once the water returns to a boil, cook for 2 minutes (3 minutes for regular green beans). Add the asparagus and, once the water returns to a boil, cook for 2 minutes.

Use a slotted spoon to immediately transfer the veg to the ice bath. Once cold, drain, transfer to dish towels, and dry as well as you can so the vegetables don’t taste watery.

Transfer to a large serving bowl, add the edamame, and sprinkle with a few pinches of kosher salt.

In a small bowl, combine the pistachios and basil. Sprinkle with a few pinches of flaky salt.

In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-low heat. Once it is warm but not hot, add the garlic and cook, swirling the pan or stirring frequently and separating the slices, until it just turns golden (don’t wait until it browns), 2 to 2½ minutes.

Add the lemon zest and pepper flakes and cook for 30 seconds, swirling often. Season with a pinch of kosher salt and black pepper and remove from the heat.

Drizzle the warm garlic oil on top of the asparagus and beans. Add 2 tablespoons lemon juice, ¼ teaspoon flaky salt, and several cracks of black pepper and toss well. Add the pistachio-basil topping and toss to coat.

Taste, adding a drizzle of olive oil or more lemon juice as desired.

From BIG VEGAN FLAVOR by Nisha Vora, to be published on September 3, 2024 by Avery, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2024 by Nisha Vora. Photographs by Nisha Vora, edited by Rosana Guay

Read more: 9 High Protein Vegan Salads