X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

30-Minute Quinoa Tabouli

Tabouli is a popular Middle Eastern dish enjoyed all over the world

By

2 Minutes Read

quinoa tabouli with cucumber, tomato and parsley This quinoa tabouli is perfect for the warmer months - Media Credit:
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This quinoa tabouli recipe offers a new take on a Middle Eastern classic. Traditional tabouli uses bulgur, but this version swaps in quinoa, a gluten-free seed packed with plant protein, fiber, and essential minerals. Quinoa also has a light, nutty taste that works well with the herbs and lemony dressing.

After cooking the quinoa, let it cool before mixing it with cucumber, tomato, red onion, parsley, and mint. The parsley adds a clean, grassy flavor, while the mint brings brightness. A mix of lemon juice and olive oil ties everything together, giving the dish a zesty, rich finish.

You can enjoy this salad as a side or a light main. It’s perfect for warm weather, picnics, or meal prep. The vegetables stay crisp, and the flavors get better after resting in the fridge.

This easy recipe comes from Roni’s Kitchen – Recipes From My Food Journeys Around the World by Roni Zaide and reflects her love for simple, flavorful dishes inspired by her travels.

Read more: Squash And Kale Quinoa Salad

How to make the tabouli

Quinoa tabouli makes for an excellent summer salad.
quinoa tabouli with cucumber, tomato and parsley
No ratings yet
Duration30 minutes
Cook Time15 minutes
Prep Time15 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 2 cups water
  • 1 ¼ cup quinoa
  • ½ English cucumber finely diced
  • 1 tomato finely diced
  • 1 cup finely chopped parsley
  • ½ cup finely chopped fresh mint
  • 2 tbsp finely diced red onion
  • ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • cup lemon juice
  • tsp sea salt
  • ½ tsp ground pepper

Instructions

  • In a small saucepan, bring 2 cups of water to a boil.
  • Add the quinoa and stir.
  • Cover with a lid, reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes.
  • Remove from heat and set aside to cool down (to speed this process, transfer the quinoa to a wide, shallow plate).
  • In a bowl, combine quinoa, vegetables, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Mix well.

This recipe from Roni’s Kitchen – Recipes From My Food Journeys Around the World was republished with permission from Roni ZaideYou can find her Instagram here. Her new vegan cookbook Food Therapy is out now. Photo credit: Hannah Burne.

Read more: Cheesy, Beany, Broccoli Power Bowl

Tagged

gluten free

quinoa

recipes

tabbouleh

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Roni Zaide

Roni Zaide, cookbook author and cooking class instructor at Roni's Kitchen. On her 11th birthday, Roni decided to become a vegetarian. Years later she made the transition to a full vegan, plant-based lifestyle. Roni loves to share her passion for delicious, healthy eats through a variety of plant-based cooking classes. Roni shares step by step, easy-to-follow, mouth-watering recipes from around the world. Roni is the author of a vegan cookbook - "Roni's Kitchen - Recipes from my food journeys around the world", and is currently working on her second cookbook - "Food Therapy" - is out now.

More by Roni Zaide

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active