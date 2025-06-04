30-Minute Quinoa Tabouli

This quinoa tabouli recipe offers a new take on a Middle Eastern classic. Traditional tabouli uses bulgur, but this version swaps in quinoa, a gluten-free seed packed with plant protein, fiber, and essential minerals. Quinoa also has a light, nutty taste that works well with the herbs and lemony dressing.

After cooking the quinoa, let it cool before mixing it with cucumber, tomato, red onion, parsley, and mint. The parsley adds a clean, grassy flavor, while the mint brings brightness. A mix of lemon juice and olive oil ties everything together, giving the dish a zesty, rich finish.

You can enjoy this salad as a side or a light main. It’s perfect for warm weather, picnics, or meal prep. The vegetables stay crisp, and the flavors get better after resting in the fridge.

This easy recipe comes from Roni’s Kitchen – Recipes From My Food Journeys Around the World by Roni Zaide and reflects her love for simple, flavorful dishes inspired by her travels.

How to make the tabouli

Quinoa tabouli makes for an excellent summer salad. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 2 cups water

1 ¼ cup quinoa

½ English cucumber finely diced

1 tomato finely diced

1 cup finely chopped parsley

½ cup finely chopped fresh mint

2 tbsp finely diced red onion

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

⅓ cup lemon juice

1½ tsp sea salt

½ tsp ground pepper Instructions In a small saucepan, bring 2 cups of water to a boil.

Add the quinoa and stir.

Cover with a lid, reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes.

Remove from heat and set aside to cool down (to speed this process, transfer the quinoa to a wide, shallow plate).

In a bowl, combine quinoa, vegetables, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Mix well.

This recipe from Roni’s Kitchen – Recipes From My Food Journeys Around the World was republished with permission from Roni Zaide. You can find her Instagram here. Her new vegan cookbook Food Therapy is out now. Photo credit: Hannah Burne.

