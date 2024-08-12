Try This BBQ Chickpea Chopped Salad

This vibrant BBQ chickpea chopped salad is a game-changer for salad lovers. Even if you don’t get the salad hype, we bet this quick, easy, and appealing salad will keep you coming back for more. The best part about it? You can make this salad in 20 minutes or less, and it’s high in plant protein.

Read more: 9 High Protein Vegan Salads

This dish is filled with nutritious vegetables like chickpeas, corn, avocado, and tomato, so there are lots of great flavors and textures to explore. Additionally, crushed corn chips, red onion, romaine lettuce, and cilantro add an extra layer of crunch to an already tasty salad. It takes only 10 minutes to prep the entire salad and five minutes to coat and cook the chickpeas in BBQ sauce.

This salad is great for a summer lunch or as a side at a barbecue or family gathering. It can serve up to five people and is free from gluten and nuts.

The recipe comes from vegan influencer Danielle Brown’s cookbook HealthyGirl Kitchen, which focuses on accessible and easy plant-based meals. The cookbook offers healthy, gluten-free optional, refined sugar, and flour-free vegan recipes.

Read more: 10 Vegan BBQ Recipes

BBQ chickpea chopped salad

Better than a restaurant salad, making your own high protein salad is a must in summer. Enjoy putting together this chopped salad, served with a vegan ranch dressing made of hempseeds, which is sure to delight your senses. No ratings yet Duration 15 minutes mins Cook Time 5 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 5 Ingredients For the salad 1 can chickpeas drained and rinsed

½ cup BBQ sauce

1½ heads romaine lettuce chopped

1½ cups halved cherry tomatoes

1 cup freshly steamed corn

1 avocado cubed

½ cup chopped cilantro

2 handfuls crushed corn chips

¼ cup diced red onion For the hempseed ranch dressing ¾ cup hempseed

¾ cup water

2 tbsp olive oil

Juice from 1 lemon

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp dried parsley

2 tsp dried dill

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp salt Instructions In a saucepan over medium heat, sauté the chickpeas in the BBQ sauce for about 5 minutes, until the sauce has thickened and the chickpeas are heated through.

In a large bowl, combine the romaine lettuce, tomatoes, corn, avocado, cilantro, crushed chips, and red onion.

Toss with your ranch dressing to taste, top with the chickpeas, and enjoy. For the dressing Blend all the ingredients together in a blender until completely smooth.

Store in the fridge in an airtight jar, bottle, or container for up to 5 days.

Republished with permission from DK Publishing and Danielle Brown founder and CEO of the wildly popular plant-based lifestyle brand, HealthyGirl Kitchen. Find her cookbook here and her Instagram here.

Read more: 25 High Protein Vegan Recipes