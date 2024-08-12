X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

Try This BBQ Chickpea Chopped Salad

Enjoy a rainbow of flavors with this BBQ chickpea chopped salad

a picture of a beautifully assembled bbq chickpea chopped salad made with a rainbow of vegetables including tomato, corn, chickpeas, lettuce, corn chips, and a hempseed dressing Try this eye-catching BBQ chickpea chopped salad, it's high protein and made with hempseed ranch - Media Credit: Ari Brown
This vibrant BBQ chickpea chopped salad is a game-changer for salad lovers. Even if you don’t get the salad hype, we bet this quick, easy, and appealing salad will keep you coming back for more. The best part about it? You can make this salad in 20 minutes or less, and it’s high in plant protein.

This dish is filled with nutritious vegetables like chickpeas, corn, avocado, and tomato, so there are lots of great flavors and textures to explore. Additionally, crushed corn chips, red onion, romaine lettuce, and cilantro add an extra layer of crunch to an already tasty salad. It takes only 10 minutes to prep the entire salad and five minutes to coat and cook the chickpeas in BBQ sauce.

This salad is great for a summer lunch or as a side at a barbecue or family gathering. It can serve up to five people and is free from gluten and nuts.

The recipe comes from vegan influencer Danielle Brown’s cookbook HealthyGirl Kitchen, which focuses on accessible and easy plant-based meals. The cookbook offers healthy, gluten-free optional, refined sugar, and flour-free vegan recipes.

BBQ chickpea chopped salad

Better than a restaurant salad, making your own high protein salad is a must in summer. Enjoy putting together this chopped salad, served with a vegan ranch dressing made of hempseeds, which is sure to delight your senses.
a picture of a beautifully assembled bbq chickpea chopped salad made with a rainbow of vegetables including tomato, corn, chickpeas, lettuce, corn chips, and a hempseed dressing
Duration15 minutes
Cook Time5 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings5

Ingredients

For the salad
  • 1 can chickpeas drained and rinsed
  • ½ cup BBQ sauce
  • heads romaine lettuce chopped
  • cups halved cherry tomatoes
  • 1 cup freshly steamed corn
  • 1 avocado cubed
  • ½ cup chopped cilantro
  • 2 handfuls crushed corn chips
  • ¼ cup diced red onion
For the hempseed ranch dressing
  • ¾ cup hempseed
  • ¾ cup water
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • Juice from 1 lemon
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp dried parsley
  • 2 tsp dried dill
  • 1 tsp apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tsp salt

Instructions

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, sauté the chickpeas in the BBQ sauce for about 5 minutes, until the sauce has thickened and the chickpeas are heated through.
  • In a large bowl, combine the romaine lettuce, tomatoes, corn, avocado, cilantro, crushed chips, and red onion.
  • Toss with your ranch dressing to taste, top with the chickpeas, and enjoy.

For the dressing

  • Blend all the ingredients together in a blender until completely smooth.
  • Store in the fridge in an airtight jar, bottle, or container for up to 5 days.

Republished with permission from DK Publishing and Danielle Brown founder and CEO of the wildly popular plant-based lifestyle brand, HealthyGirl Kitchen. Find her cookbook here and her Instagram here.

The Author

Danielle Brown

Danielle Brown is the Founder and CEO of the wildly popular plant-based lifestyle brand, HealthyGirl Kitchen. She shares easy-to-make vegan recipes across social media to her millions of devoted followers who want to learn how to eat healthier, fall in love with cooking, and the secrets to making the best plant-based meals.

