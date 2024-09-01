These watermelon poke bowls are not just visually appealing but flavorsome, too. Vibrant and texturally diverse, this dish from Bailey Ruskus’ cookbook Cook. Heal. Go Vegan! is a great example of how plant-based recipes can be just as good or better than the meat-based versions.

This vegan poke bowl is refreshing and satisfying, especially on warm days. With the crisp thinly sliced veggies like cucumber, watermelon radishes, and carrot, you’ll get an excellent crunch alongside the other ingredients. The key ingredient in this recipe is marinated watermelon chopped up into bite-sized cubes.

Imagine crisp and sweet watermelon soaked in a spicy and savory sauce made from coconut aminos, sriracha, and rice vinegar, added to crisp veggies, and topped with spicy sauce and avocado. Sounds delish, right?

The use of nori, sesame seeds, scallion, and lime offer an almost oceany vibe. So, you could consider this dish a more ethical and sustainable way to eat “seafood” that is completely plant-based. Moreover, the vegetables in this dish are packed with nutrients, from the vitamins A and C in watermelon to the fiber in cucumber and the healthy fats in the avocado. Definitely give this recipe a go if you want something bright and healthy for lunch.

Watermelon poke bowls

There is nothing quite like a refreshing and tasty vegan poke bowl. This watermelon poke bowl recipe is an excellent choice if you're looking for a veggie-packed, unprocessed meal. Plus, it's straightforward and quick to make. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients For the marinated watermelon ¼ cup (60 ml) coconut aminos

2 tbsp (30 ml) toasted sesame oil

1 tbsp (15 ml) Sriracha

1 tbsp (15 ml) liquid aminos

1 tbsp (15 ml) plain rice vinegar

½ a small or mini watermelon peeled and cut into ½”(13-mm) cubes For the spicy sauce ⅔ cup (120 ml) Cashew Cream or ½ cup (110 g) vegan mayo

1 tsp Sriracha

1 tsp fresh lime juice

1 tsp plain rice vinegar

For the poke bowls

2 cups (380 g) cooked rice of choice (precooked if possible)

1 small cucumber thinly sliced

2 small watermelon radishes thinly sliced

1 large avocado thinly sliced

1 medium carrot shredded

1 scallion thinly sliced

2 sheets nori thinly sliced

1 tsp sesame seeds

1 medium lime thickly sliced Instructions First, make the marinated watermelon.

In a small Mason jar, combine the coconut aminos, oil, Sriracha, liquid aminos and vinegar. Mix the ingredients well with a fork, or secure the jar’s lid and shake it until the ingredients are well combined.

Place the watermelon in a large bowl and pour the marinade over the watermelon. Gently toss to cover all the watermelon in the marinade without breaking any of the little pieces. Refrigerate the watermelon for 30 minutes, or up to overnight, to infuse a watermelon with all that great flavor.

To make the spicy sauce, combine the cashew cream, Sriracha, lime juice and vinegar in a small bowl. Mix the ingredients well, taste the sauce for your desired spiciness and set the sauce aside.

It’s time to build your poke bowls. Grab two serving bowls. First, put your rice in the bowls. Next, place a big scoop of your watermelon poke right in the middle.

Add the cucumber, watermelon radishes, avocado, carrot, scallion and nori all around the watermelon poke. Sprinkle the sesame seeds on top of each serving, drizzle the poke with your spicy sauce and add the lime slices.

Serve the poke bowls immediately.

Reprinted with permission from Cook. Heal. Go Vegan! by Bailey Ruskus. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Bailey Ruskus.

