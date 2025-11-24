10 High-Protein And Gluten-Free Vegan Recipes

Whether you’re gluten-free or not, having a list of high-protein and gluten-free vegan recipes on rotation can be handy. Upping your plant-based protein intake can be effortless if you know what to make.

These recipes are built around whole, naturally gluten-free ingredients like beans, lentils, tofu, and vegetables – all packed with protein and nutrients that support energy and recovery.

For anyone avoiding gluten, protein-rich meals are especially important. They help you feel full, maintain steady energy, and make it easier to balance your diet without relying on processed substitutes. And if you’re not gluten-free, you’ll still get the benefits of wholesome, high-protein foods that fuel your day.

Tomato choka salad with chickpea tofu

Kathleen Ballard Photography Tomato choka elevates this tofu dish

Starting this list of high-protein and gluten-free vegan recipes is this tomato choka salad with chickpea tofu by Ellen Kanner. It features roasted tomato choka with garlic and spices, served over homemade chickpea tofu and fresh greens for a complete meal.

Find the recipe here.

Smoky sweet potato salad with black beans

Dreena Burton Try this sweet potato black bean salad with a hint of lime and spices for a quick fall lunch

For a seasonal salad, make this smoky sweet potato salad with black beans by Dreena Burton. Roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, and bell peppers are tossed with herbs, lime juice, and smoky spices for a bright, protein-rich dish that works for lunch or dinner.

Find the recipe here.

Cannellini bean and vegetable soup

Romy London Want an easy lunch you can make and eat in under an hour? Try this tasty, protein-packed soup

If you’re looking for something easy and filling this bean and vegetable soup by Romy London is a must-try. Leeks, carrots, and garlic simmer together with cannellini beans for a creamy, comforting bowl that tastes like homemade goodness.

Find the recipe here.

Falafels with smoky tahini sauce

Dreena Burton Give these oil-free falafels a try, they’re flavorsome and topped with a smoky tahini dressing

Dreena Burton’s oil-free and gluten-free falafels pair well with a smoky tahini sauce. Made with chickpeas, herbs, and warm spices, they’re pan-cooked until crisp and light. The tahini sauce is simple, creamy, and infused with a hint of smoked paprika.

Find the recipe here.

Pumpkin and red lentil curry

Natlicious Food This curry recipe is a great way to use up leftover pumpkin

This pumpkin curry by Natlicious Food is a quick weeknight dinner that you can also enjoy the next day. Pumpkin and red lentils simmer together with spices and plant-based mince for a creamy, flavorful meal that’s rich, warming, and perfect for autumn.

Find the recipe here.

Kung pao chickpeas stir fry

Maya Sozer Forget takeaway – make this quick and easy kung pao chickpeas stir fry instead

Try these kung pao chickpeas next. The recipe comes from Maya Sozer. Chickpeas replace chicken in this quick, spicy stir-fry tossed with peanuts, bell pepper, and a sweet-sour sauce.

Find the recipe here.

Marry me lentils

Kimberly Espinel You can make this dish in one pot

Make these marry me lentils by Gigi Grassia for date night (or keep them all for yourself). Red lentils simmer in a creamy tomato and rosemary sauce with spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, and plant milk for a rich, one-pot meal that’s quick and comforting.

Find the recipe here.

Butter bean tikka curry

Sasha Gill Next time you make curry, why not replace meat with beans?

This butter bean tikka curry by Sasha Gill turns the classic into an easy plant-based dinner. The beans soak up a rich tomato gravy spiced with cumin, cinnamon, and garam masala. It’s warming, fragrant, and ideal for a weeknight meal.

Find the recipe here.

Protein-packed ‘shepherdless’ pie

The Happy Pear This vegan shepherd’s pie features a lentil filling and creamy mash topping

This protein-packed vegan shepherd’s pie by The Happy Pear serves up to six people and can be used as meal prep. Lentils and vegetables simmer in a tomato-rich sauce under creamy mashed potatoes for a wholesome, hearty bake that’s easy to reheat all week.

Find the recipe here.

Garlic and pepper tofu

Toni Zernik Tofu is the star of this Thai stir fry

Finally, try this garlic and pepper tofu from Sarah Jansala. Crispy tofu is tossed in a rich Thai-style sauce made with tamari, brown sugar, and black pepper, then finished with golden fried garlic for a fast, flavorful stir-fry.

Find the recipe here.

