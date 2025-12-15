X
Vegan Recipes

10 Gluten-Free Holiday Recipes

These holiday recipes are perfect for those avoiding gluten

a timbalo made with eggplant and tomato rice bake and vegan mozzarella for gluten-free holiday recipes These gluten-free holiday recipes are sure to impress everyone at your holiday table - Media Credit: Nadia Fragnito

The festive season is a great time to bring people together around food, and that includes those who prefer gluten-free options. With so many gluten-free holiday recipes available, it’s easier than ever to put together a full Christmas spread that feels warm, flavorful, and celebratory. You can build a menu that covers every part of the table without complicating the cooking process or changing the spirit of the meal.

On this list, you’ll find classic festive desserts, exciting mains that work well as centerpieces, and simple sides that round out a plate. Each recipe uses straightforward ingredients and familiar techniques, helping you focus on cooking rather than substitutions or workarounds.

Read more: 10 Gluten-Free Dessert Ideas

Whether you’re hosting guests or preparing something small at home, these gluten-free dishes offer plenty of variety. They make it easy to enjoy a festive menu that feels complete and comforting.

Orange and cranberry roast wreath

Orange and cranberry roast wreath
Romy London It is time to elevate your nut roast game

The first recipe on our list of gluten-free holiday recipes is this orange and cranberry wreath by Romy London. It forms a festive nut-and-flaxseed roast shaped into a wreath, combining sautéed vegetables, cranberries, and orange for a zesty, savory centerpiece that bakes to a firm, sliceable texture.

Find the recipe here.

Savory stove-top stuffing

a bowl of vegan savory stove top stuffing with mushrooms, lentils, and bread cubes
Amber Asakura This vegan stuffing couldn’t be easier to make

Try this savory stove-top stuffing by Clean Food Dirty Girl next. It mixes toasted bread cubes with mushrooms, lentils, and vegetables, seasoned with herbs and a touch of miso, creating a hearty gluten-free stuffing cooked entirely on the stovetop.

Find the recipe here.

Glazed rainbow carrots

a plate of glazed rainbow carrots roasted in agave, olive oil, herbs, and apple cider vinegar
Romy London These colorful roasted carrots are a great side dish

For a colorful side, make Romy London’s glazed rainbow carrots. They roast tender rainbow carrots in a sweet mustard-agave glaze with vinegar and thyme, creating a bright, caramelized side dish that adds color and warmth to any festive plate.

Find the recipe here.

Festive pickled vegetables with oil

a jar of pickled vegetables with oil including cauliflower, capsicum, and carrots for gluten-free holiday recipes
Nadia Fragnito Pickling is an age-old preservation method

These festive pickled vegetables with oil from Nadia Fragnito are a great way to use up all the veg in your fridge this December. Plus, they make an excellent addition to your holiday spread. This Italian-style mix preserves blanched cauliflower, carrots, zucchini, and peppers in infused oil with garlic, herbs, and spices, creating a tangy, aromatic side perfect for antipasto boards and festive tables.

Find the recipe here.

Carrot lox with cream cheese canapés

carrot lox with cream cheese canapés on little pieces of bread on a plate
Simon Smith Use nori and lemon to add a fresh ocean-like flavor to this plant-based lox

Gaz Oakley’s carrot lox with cream cheese canapés turn marinated carrot ribbons into a smoky, ocean-like topping for cashew cream cheese. Served on toasted gluten-free bread with capers, lemon, and dill, they make a bright, elegant, festive canapé.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 High-Protein And Gluten-Free Vegan Recipes

Jaffa cake-inspired vegan chocolate orange dessert

a single serving of a vegan chocolate orange dessert for Christmas
Romy London Chocolate and orange is a classic festive combination

Romy London’s vegan chocolate orange dessert, inspired by Jaffa Cakes, is an easy dessert to make for your Christmas feast. It blends oat milk, chocolate spread, cacao, and fresh orange juice into a smooth, chilled pudding topped with chocolate sauce and orange zest.

Find the recipe here.

Gluten-free mince pies

bite-sized vegan mince pies for gluten-free holiday recipes
Nadia's Healthy Kitchen Try this gluten-free mince pie recipe for a bite-sized vegan treat

This recipe from Nadia’s Healthy Kitchen shows you how to make festive vegan mince pies with no gluten. A simple oat and almond crust holds a spiced dried-fruit filling scented with orange, creating small, tender pies topped with crisp pastry stars.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan gluten-free panettone

vegan gluten free panettone for gluten-free holiday recipes
Chef Day Radley This panettone recipe contains tart and sweet fruit

For our last dessert, try making this vegan and gluten-free panettone by Chef Day Radley. It bakes into a tall, tender loaf filled with soaked citrus peel, sultanas, and currants, offering a festive mix of sweet and tangy fruit in every slice.

Find the recipe here.

Whole roasted miso cauliflower

A vegan whole roasted cauliflower on a yellow plate
Romy London This roasted cauliflower is a great centerpiece

This whole roasted miso cauliflower by Romy London is another centerpiece option. It roasts into a golden, umami-rich head coated in a miso, soy, and maple glaze, then gets served over a creamy cannellini bean dip for a striking, fully plant-based main.

Find the recipe here.

Festive eggplant and tomato rice bake

a timbalo made with eggplant and tomato rice bake and vegan mozzarella
Nadia Fragnito Try something distinctly Italian for your holiday dinner this year

Lastly, make this traditional Italian eggplant and tomato rice bake known as a timballo by Nadia Fragnito. It layers tomato-simmered arborio rice with golden fried eggplant and pockets of vegan mozzarella, creating a rich, gluten-free centerpiece that slices beautifully for festive dinners.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 15 Gluten-Free Plant-Based Recipes

The Author

Kaitlyn Lourens

Kaitlyn Lourens is a recipe writer at Plant Based News. She has worked as a writer since 2022, and has written for various clients in the digital marketing and SEO sphere. Prior to her work in SEO and related fields she spent most of her degree tutoring undergraduate students in English. She studied English Literature with Anthropology at the University of Pretoria, gaining an Honours degree in 2022 as well as the UP Mellon Scholarship for her mini dissertation. She went vegan in 2020 and has written about a wide range of topics from food to feminism.

