10 Gluten-Free Holiday Recipes

The festive season is a great time to bring people together around food, and that includes those who prefer gluten-free options. With so many gluten-free holiday recipes available, it’s easier than ever to put together a full Christmas spread that feels warm, flavorful, and celebratory. You can build a menu that covers every part of the table without complicating the cooking process or changing the spirit of the meal.

On this list, you’ll find classic festive desserts, exciting mains that work well as centerpieces, and simple sides that round out a plate. Each recipe uses straightforward ingredients and familiar techniques, helping you focus on cooking rather than substitutions or workarounds.

Whether you’re hosting guests or preparing something small at home, these gluten-free dishes offer plenty of variety. They make it easy to enjoy a festive menu that feels complete and comforting.

Orange and cranberry roast wreath

Romy London It is time to elevate your nut roast game

The first recipe on our list of gluten-free holiday recipes is this orange and cranberry wreath by Romy London. It forms a festive nut-and-flaxseed roast shaped into a wreath, combining sautéed vegetables, cranberries, and orange for a zesty, savory centerpiece that bakes to a firm, sliceable texture.

Find the recipe here.

Savory stove-top stuffing

Amber Asakura This vegan stuffing couldn’t be easier to make

Try this savory stove-top stuffing by Clean Food Dirty Girl next. It mixes toasted bread cubes with mushrooms, lentils, and vegetables, seasoned with herbs and a touch of miso, creating a hearty gluten-free stuffing cooked entirely on the stovetop.

Find the recipe here.

Glazed rainbow carrots

Romy London These colorful roasted carrots are a great side dish

For a colorful side, make Romy London’s glazed rainbow carrots. They roast tender rainbow carrots in a sweet mustard-agave glaze with vinegar and thyme, creating a bright, caramelized side dish that adds color and warmth to any festive plate.

Find the recipe here.

Festive pickled vegetables with oil

Nadia Fragnito Pickling is an age-old preservation method

These festive pickled vegetables with oil from Nadia Fragnito are a great way to use up all the veg in your fridge this December. Plus, they make an excellent addition to your holiday spread. This Italian-style mix preserves blanched cauliflower, carrots, zucchini, and peppers in infused oil with garlic, herbs, and spices, creating a tangy, aromatic side perfect for antipasto boards and festive tables.

Find the recipe here.

Carrot lox with cream cheese canapés

Simon Smith Use nori and lemon to add a fresh ocean-like flavor to this plant-based lox

Gaz Oakley’s carrot lox with cream cheese canapés turn marinated carrot ribbons into a smoky, ocean-like topping for cashew cream cheese. Served on toasted gluten-free bread with capers, lemon, and dill, they make a bright, elegant, festive canapé.

Find the recipe here.

Jaffa cake-inspired vegan chocolate orange dessert

Romy London Chocolate and orange is a classic festive combination

Romy London’s vegan chocolate orange dessert, inspired by Jaffa Cakes, is an easy dessert to make for your Christmas feast. It blends oat milk, chocolate spread, cacao, and fresh orange juice into a smooth, chilled pudding topped with chocolate sauce and orange zest.

Find the recipe here.

Gluten-free mince pies

Nadia's Healthy Kitchen Try this gluten-free mince pie recipe for a bite-sized vegan treat

This recipe from Nadia’s Healthy Kitchen shows you how to make festive vegan mince pies with no gluten. A simple oat and almond crust holds a spiced dried-fruit filling scented with orange, creating small, tender pies topped with crisp pastry stars.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan gluten-free panettone

Chef Day Radley This panettone recipe contains tart and sweet fruit

For our last dessert, try making this vegan and gluten-free panettone by Chef Day Radley. It bakes into a tall, tender loaf filled with soaked citrus peel, sultanas, and currants, offering a festive mix of sweet and tangy fruit in every slice.

Find the recipe here.

Whole roasted miso cauliflower

Romy London This roasted cauliflower is a great centerpiece

This whole roasted miso cauliflower by Romy London is another centerpiece option. It roasts into a golden, umami-rich head coated in a miso, soy, and maple glaze, then gets served over a creamy cannellini bean dip for a striking, fully plant-based main.

Find the recipe here.

Festive eggplant and tomato rice bake

Nadia Fragnito Try something distinctly Italian for your holiday dinner this year

Lastly, make this traditional Italian eggplant and tomato rice bake known as a timballo by Nadia Fragnito. It layers tomato-simmered arborio rice with golden fried eggplant and pockets of vegan mozzarella, creating a rich, gluten-free centerpiece that slices beautifully for festive dinners.

Find the recipe here.

