These carrot lox with cream cheese canapés put a plant-based spin on a classic.

The recipe comes from Gaz Oakley’s cookbook Plants Only Holiday and works for gatherings and dinner parties. Carrots become the star here: You peel them into ribbons and marinate them in a broth of nori, miso, smoked paprika, and lemon. The carrots soak up smoky, ocean-like flavors and transform into a vegan version of lox.

You prepare the cream cheese by blending cashews with lemon juice, nutritional yeast, and seasonings. This mixture turns smooth and tangy, ready to spread onto toasted bread. When paired with the carrot lox, it creates a blend of savoury flavors.

To serve, spread the cream cheese over toasted rye or gluten-free bread. Lay the carrot lox on top, then add lemon slices, capers, and dill to finish. You can prepare these canapés ahead of time and chill them until serving. When carefully arranged on a platter, they will impress both vegans and non-vegans alike.

How to make these cream cheese canapés

No ratings yet Duration 20 minutes mins Servings 6 Ingredients For the smoked “salmon” 440 ml (scant 2 cups) vegetable stock

1 tbsp miso paste

3 tbsp sweet smoked paprika

1 large sheet of nori

2 tbsp maple syrup

2 tbsp smoked sea salt or regular sea salt

Juice of 1 lemon

5 large carrots peeled For the “cream cheese” 125 g (½ cup) raw cashew nuts

2 tbsp lemon juice

Pinch of sea salt and white pepper

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

110 ml (½ cup) filtered water To serve 6 slices of toasted rye bread or a gluten-free bread, cut into small pieces for canapés

Lemon slices

3 tbsp capers

Small handful of fresh dill Instructions Place all the smoked “salmon” ingredients except the carrots into a medium saucepan, bring to the boil, then lower to a simmer for 10 minutes to let the flavors infuse.

While the broth is cooking, use a peeler to slice the carrots into long ribbons and place them in a large heatproof bowl.

Pour the broth through a sieve directly over the carrots into the bowl. This will lightly cook them. When the broth has cooled, cover the bowl with cling film (plastic wrap) or place the mixture into sterilized jars. Refrigerate for at least a day (or up to seven days). The broth acts as a marinade.

To make the “cream cheese,” soak the nuts in boiling water for 15 minutes. Drain away the soaking water and tip the nuts into a blender cup with the rest of the ingredients. Simply blitz everything until smooth, then use straight away or store in the fridge for 3–4 days.

To serve, generously spread the “cream cheese” onto pieces of toasted bread, top with the smoked “salmon” (drained of marinade), then top with lemon, capers and dill.

This recipe was republished with permission from Plants Only Holidays by Gaz Oakley (Quadrille, £18.99), Photography © Simon Smith.

