Whole roasted cauliflower is a plant-based dish made by roasting an entire head of cauliflower seasoned with a blend of savory ingredients. This Romy London recipe uses white miso paste, olive oil, soy sauce, maple syrup, and paprika powder to create a rich glaze that enhances the cauliflower’s natural flavor.

This dish is versatile and ideal for many occasions, including weeknight dinners or festive gatherings, and can be served as a main course or side dish. The glaze’s umami-rich miso and soy sauce combined with the sweet undertones of maple syrup provide a balanced flavor profile, while paprika adds a subtle smoky kick. Its whole presentation makes it a standout on any table.

Whole roasted cauliflower is also nutrient-dense, offering health benefits alongside its bold flavors. Cauliflower is a source of vitamins C and K, fiber, and antioxidants, supporting overall health and digestion. The ingredients in the glaze, such as olive oil and miso paste, contribute healthy fats and fermented nutrients.

Whole roasted miso cauliflower

Experience the umami flavors packed into this whole roasted miso cauliflower – served on a zesty whipped cannellini bean dip! This vibrant dish showcases a whole roasted cauliflower coated in a savory, smoky miso paste alongside roasted greens and crispy cauliflower leaves, all paired up on a bed of creamuy bean dip. The ultimate veg-loaded showstopper! No ratings yet Cook Time 22 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients For the miso roasted cauliflower: 1 medium-sized cauliflower, cut into florets, keep the leaves

2 tbsp white miso paste

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp smoked paprika powder

2 tbsp crushed hazelnuts (optional) For the bean dip: 1 tin cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1 jar grilled peppers

1 small red onion, diced and roasted

2 tbsp tahini

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper to taste For serving (optional): Your favorite roasted greens, such as asparagus and broccoli

Fresh pomegranate seeds

Fresh coriander Instructions Preheat your oven to 200C (180C fan)

In a bowl, whisk together miso paste, olive oil, soy sauce, smoked paprika, and maple syrup

Remove any cauliflower leaves and cut off any excess stem, then generously brush mix onto the cauliflower. Place in an oven dish, sprinkle with crushed hazelnuts and then roast the whole cauliflower in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, or until golden and cooked all the way through.

In the meantime, you can wash the cauli leaves, toss them in a little oil, salt and pepper and roast them in the oven alongside your desired greens, then serve the crispy roasted leaves on the side later.

While the vegetables are roasting, let's make the bean dip. In a food processor, combine cannellini beans, red peppers, roasted red onion, tahini, and the zest and juice of 1 lemon. Blend until smooth, then whip for 1 minute to make the dip extra creamy and airy. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Once the cauliflower and green veg are done, arrange it on a serving platter. Spoon the bean dip in the center or spread it across the platter for a vibrant base. Top with the roasted greens, and then add the hero of the dish on top: the whole roasted cauliflower!

Garnish with fresh pomegranate seeds and fresh coriander, then slice the cauliflower to serve.

