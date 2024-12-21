This easy chocolate orange dessert, inspired by Jaffa Cakes, makes a perfect vegan treat for Christmas. With just oat milk, vegan chocolate spread, raw cacao, and fresh orange juice, it comes together quickly in one pot. It’s smooth, creamy, and full of classic chocolate-orange flavor.

This Romy London dessert is a great addition to your Christmas spread. It’s vegan, gluten-free, and super easy to make — perfect for the busy holiday season. Served in small round bowls, it has a smooth, pudding-like texture that feels festive but not fussy.

The mix of chocolate and orange is a classic combo that always works. A drizzle of dairy-free chocolate sauce and a sprinkle of orange zest on top make it look extra special. Serve it chilled for a light yet decadent finish to your meal. Whether you’re hosting a party or just treating yourself, this dessert delivers festive flavors that everyone will love. It’s simple, delicious, and a great way to finish off your Christmas meal.

Chocolate orange dessert

Inspired by Jaffa Cakes, this chocolate orange pudding makes for a lovely Christmas dessert. No ratings yet Duration 40 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Prep Time 30 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 1 ¼ cups oat milk 300 ml

2 tablespoon vegan chocolate spread

1 tablespoon raw cacao powder

fresh orange juice of 1 large orange

½ teaspoon Vegeset or cornstarch Instructions Heat the oat milk in a medium saucepan until steaming. Add in the chocolate spread and stir to melt and combine.

Continue to heat until the liquid has gone chocolatey and all the spread is dissolved.

Stir in the raw cacao powder and orange juice last, then add in ½ teaspoon of Vegeset and stir until combined.

Bring to a gentle boil whilst whisking continuously. Remove from the stove as soon as it bubbles and instantly pour into round bowls (for the shape) and place in the fridge to set for at least 30 minutes.

Then gently flip them upside down onto a serving plate and gently tap the bottom until the Jaffa Cake pudding moves out of the bowl and onto your dessert plate.

Serve with dairy free chocolate sauce & a sprinkle of orange zest.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

