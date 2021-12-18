Put the peel and dried fruit in a bowl with the citrus zest and juice. Allow to sit in the juice for an hour then strain in a sieve.

Put the milk in a saucepan on a very low heat. The milk should be warmed just a little but it should not be too warm as it will kill the yeast.

In a large bowl mix the gram flour, rice flour, potato starch, sugar and salt.

Once the milk is warmed, add the vanilla essence and yeast and whisk in. Add the milk mixture and the melted oil to the large bowl and mix in well. Once incorporated, add the peel mixture, mix in, finally add the psyllium husk and mix in well.

Pour the dough into a lined panettone pan. Turn on your oven at the lowest setting, around 70c/160f. Keep the dough in the oven, for around 1 hour, until it has increased in size by around 30%. During this time, check on the oven temperature. If it gets too hot, turn it off for a while. You want enough heat to help the dough rise but not too much that will start cooking the dough. You can also raise the dough in a warm area of your house like an airing cupboard.