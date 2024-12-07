Carrots are a must-have holiday side dish, often served with roasts, mashed potatoes, and other winter veggies. These glazed rainbow carrots by Romy London are an easy and tasty way to make your Christmas carrots stand out. The best part? You can make them in just 30 minutes, so they’re perfect when you’re short on time.

The recipe brings out the natural sweetness of the carrots with a simple glaze, making them flavorful and fun to eat. Plus, their bright colors add a festive touch to your holiday table. They’re quick to prepare, which means less stress and more time to focus on other dishes.

These glazed carrots are great for Christmas parties or family dinners. Serve them alongside a vegan roast or stuffed squash to round out your meal. Whether it’s a small gathering or a big celebration, this dish will definitely be a hit.

Glazed rainbow carrots

If you plan on serving festive favorites this Christmas, be sure to make this easy glazed rainbow carrots recipe. No ratings yet Cook Time 20 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Ingredients 500 g rainbow carrots trimmed and washed

2 tbsp agave syrup

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

A pinch of dried thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh parsley chopped (for garnish) Instructions Preheat the oven to 200°C (180°C fan). Line a baking tray with parchment paper.

If the carrots are large, cut them lengthwise for even cooking. Place the carrots on the prepared baking tray.

In a small saucepan, combine agave syrup, olive oil, mustard, vinegar, dried thyme, salt, and pepper. Heat the mixture over medium-low heat, stirring gently until well combined and slightly reduced. Set aside.

Drizzle the glaze over the carrots, ensuring they are evenly coated. Use a brush or your hands to coat them thoroughly.

Place the tray in the preheated oven and roast the carrots for about 20-25 minutes or until they are tender and caramelized, turning them halfway through for even cooking.

Once done, transfer the glazed carrots to a serving dish and garnish with freshly chopped parsley for an extra touch of flavor and vibrancy.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

