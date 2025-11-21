10 Easy Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes

With Thanksgiving around the corner, it doesn’t have to be all roasts and marathon cooking sessions. These easy vegan Thanksgiving recipes keep things festive without the fuss, whether you’re hosting a group or bringing a dish to share.
From creamy soups and savory pies to sweet, crowd-pleasing sides, everything here feels special but simple enough to make without the stress of a big, elaborate meal.
Read more: 15 Delicious Meaty Recipes (That Are All 100% Vegan)
They’re great for groups and work perfectly alongside your favorite sides or desserts. You can mix and match a few of them for a full menu, or just pick one dish to bring to a gathering.
This is Thanksgiving made easy, simple food that still feels special, made for sharing and celebrating without spending all day in the kitchen.
Mushroom and butter bean filo pie
This mushroom and butter bean filo pie from Sarah Doig layers creamy mushrooms, butter beans, and artichokes under crisp filo pastry. It looks impressive but isn’t an overcomplicated option for a laidback Thanksgiving.
Find the recipe here.
Vegan sweet potato casserole with marshmallows
Next, try this vegan sweet potato casserole from Mercy For Animals that layers spiced mashed sweet potatoes with gooey vegan marshmallows and pecans. It’s a nostalgic, crowd-pleasing side that takes only an hour to prep and cook.
Find the recipe here.
Creamy pumpkin dauphinoise
For a creamy side, try this pumpkin dauphinoise from BOSH!. It layers thin slices of pumpkin and potato with creamy plant-based sauce and melted vegan cheese. It’s a rich, French-inspired side with a seasonal twist.
Find the recipe here.
Vegan cheese, bacon, and apple stuffed mushrooms
These vegan stuffed mushrooms are filled with vegan sausage, bacon, apple, and cheese for a flavorful bite that’s easy to bake and serve as a simple, crowd-friendly starter.
Find the recipe here.
Seitan fillets with mushroom wine sauce
These seitan fillets with mushroom wine sauce from Nadia Fragnito pair tender seitan with a rich garlic and herb sauce. The white wine and mushrooms add depth, making it an easy, elegant main.
Find the recipe here.
Read more: 7 Vegan Pumpkin Recipes
Plant-based cornbread
Try a plant-based cornbread from Pure & Plant-Based next. The recipe bakes up golden with a hint of spice from pickled jalapeños. It’s simple to make and perfect for serving alongside savory mains.
Find the recipe here.
Comforting pumpkin soup
This pumpkin soup from The Happy Pear blends pumpkin, carrots, and ginger with coconut milk for a smooth, flavorful dish that serves a crowd and makes a warming starter for Thanksgiving.
Find the recipe here.
Vegan maple pecan pie
For another dessert option, make this maple pecan pie by Ed Tatton. The recipe combines maple syrup, golden syrup, and molasses for a rich, caramel flavor. With its buttery crust and nutty filling, it’s a standout holiday dessert.
Find the recipe here.
‘Shepherdless’ pie
The Happy Pear’s ‘shepherdless’ pie layers a rich lentil and vegetable filling under creamy mashed potatoes. It’s a wholesome, shareable main packed with hearty flavor and simple, everyday ingredients.
Find the recipe here.
Vegan pecan and apple stuffing
This vegan pecan and apple stuffing by Romy London combines sweet apple, crunchy pecans, and fresh herbs with toasted bread. It’s full of flavor and makes a classic, no-fuss side for any roast.
Find the recipe here.
Read more: 11 Delicious And Comforting Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes