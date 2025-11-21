10 Easy Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes

With Thanksgiving around the corner, it doesn’t have to be all roasts and marathon cooking sessions. These easy vegan Thanksgiving recipes keep things festive without the fuss, whether you’re hosting a group or bringing a dish to share.

From creamy soups and savory pies to sweet, crowd-pleasing sides, everything here feels special but simple enough to make without the stress of a big, elaborate meal.

They’re great for groups and work perfectly alongside your favorite sides or desserts. You can mix and match a few of them for a full menu, or just pick one dish to bring to a gathering.

This is Thanksgiving made easy, simple food that still feels special, made for sharing and celebrating without spending all day in the kitchen.

Mushroom and butter bean filo pie

Sarah Doig Enjoy crispy filo with a savory and creamy mushroom and butter bean filling in this vegan pie

This mushroom and butter bean filo pie from Sarah Doig layers creamy mushrooms, butter beans, and artichokes under crisp filo pastry. It looks impressive but isn’t an overcomplicated option for a laidback Thanksgiving.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan sweet potato casserole with marshmallows

Mercy For Animals This sweet potato casserole is perfect for the holidays

Next, try this vegan sweet potato casserole from Mercy For Animals that layers spiced mashed sweet potatoes with gooey vegan marshmallows and pecans. It’s a nostalgic, crowd-pleasing side that takes only an hour to prep and cook.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy pumpkin dauphinoise

BOSH! Looking for a fresh take on a French classic? Try this heart-warming pumpkin dauphinoise that’s completely dairy-free

For a creamy side, try this pumpkin dauphinoise from BOSH!. It layers thin slices of pumpkin and potato with creamy plant-based sauce and melted vegan cheese. It’s a rich, French-inspired side with a seasonal twist.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan cheese, bacon, and apple stuffed mushrooms

JAZZ Apple It couldn’t be easier to make vegan stuffed mushrooms

These vegan stuffed mushrooms are filled with vegan sausage, bacon, apple, and cheese for a flavorful bite that’s easy to bake and serve as a simple, crowd-friendly starter.

Find the recipe here.

Seitan fillets with mushroom wine sauce

Nadia Fragnito Seitan is high in plant protein and has a meaty texture

These seitan fillets with mushroom wine sauce from Nadia Fragnito pair tender seitan with a rich garlic and herb sauce. The white wine and mushrooms add depth, making it an easy, elegant main.

Find the recipe here.

Plant-based cornbread

Pure & Plant-Based This cornbread is an easy side that pairs well with festive fare

Try a plant-based cornbread from Pure & Plant-Based next. The recipe bakes up golden with a hint of spice from pickled jalapeños. It’s simple to make and perfect for serving alongside savory mains.

Find the recipe here.

Comforting pumpkin soup

The Happy Pear Use the best of your autumn harvest in this tasty soup

This pumpkin soup from The Happy Pear blends pumpkin, carrots, and ginger with coconut milk for a smooth, flavorful dish that serves a crowd and makes a warming starter for Thanksgiving.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan maple pecan pie

Janis Nicolay This festive favorite tastes as good as it looks!

For another dessert option, make this maple pecan pie by Ed Tatton. The recipe combines maple syrup, golden syrup, and molasses for a rich, caramel flavor. With its buttery crust and nutty filling, it’s a standout holiday dessert.

Find the recipe here.

‘Shepherdless’ pie

The Happy Pear This vegan shepherd’s pie features a lentil filling and creamy mash topping

The Happy Pear’s ‘shepherdless’ pie layers a rich lentil and vegetable filling under creamy mashed potatoes. It’s a wholesome, shareable main packed with hearty flavor and simple, everyday ingredients.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan pecan and apple stuffing

Romy London Stuffing is for vegans, too!

This vegan pecan and apple stuffing by Romy London combines sweet apple, crunchy pecans, and fresh herbs with toasted bread. It’s full of flavor and makes a classic, no-fuss side for any roast.

Find the recipe here.

