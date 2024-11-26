Marshmallow sweet potato casserole is a popular side dish in the USA, most often served during Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations.

It consists of mashed sweet potatoes, typically sweetened with sugar and spices, topped with a layer of marshmallows, which are baked until golden and gooey. The dish originated in the early 20th century, reportedly popularized by a marshmallow company seeking to market its product. It has since become a staple in holiday meals, popular for its nostalgic appeal and balance of savory and sweet flavors.

Many people may be unaware that marshmallows often aren’t vegan, or even vegetarian. This is because they usually contain gelatin, which is taken from boiled animal parts. To make this dish, you’ll need to look for marshmallows that don’t contain gelatin and are marked as vegan-friendly.

This recipe comes from Mercy For Animals’ new digital cookbook, named Plant-Powered Holidays: Delicious Recipes for a Turkey-Free Table. It uses Dandies vegan marshmallows, but you can also use other brands like Max Sweets or Yummallo.

Vegan sweet potato casserole with marshmallows

Enjoy the ultimate comfort food with our vegan sweet potato casserole, with creamy, spiced sweet potatoes topped with fluffy vegan marshmallows. Ideal for holiday gatherings or cozy dinners, this dish is both delicious and entirely plant-based. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 30 minutes mins Ingredients 3-4 sweet potatoes

1/4 cup vegan butter

1/2 cup vegan brown sugar

Dash of salt

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/8 cup pecans or other nut of your choice

2-3 cups vegan marshmallows Instructions Heat the oven to 350°F

Peel and boil sweet potatoes until they’re tender and soft. Drain.

Transfer potatoes to a mixing bowl. Add butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla extract. Stir.

Pour the mixture into a baking pan. Spread marshmallows and nuts on top, and bake until marshmallows are gooey and toasted. Serve warm. Note: This dish reheats well in a microwave and can be made ahead and frozen.

This recipe was republished with permission from Mercy For Animals‘ digital cookbook, Plant-Powered Holidays: Delicious Recipes for a Turkey-Free Table. As part of the “Pardon a Turkey” campaign, this cookbook features show-stopping main courses, innovative sides, and decadent desserts, all demonstrating that plant-based eating can be both delicious and accessible.

