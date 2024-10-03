Sarah Doig’s mushroom and butter bean filo pie is the perfect dish for cold weather. It comes from her new vegan cookbook Bangin’ Beans and is ideal for dinner. With its crispy filo pastry and creamy filling, this pie is both comforting and satisfying. The combination of mushrooms, butter beans, and artichokes provides a hearty, plant-based source of protein. Mushrooms offer B vitamins and minerals, while butter beans add a creamy texture and protein boost, making this dish nutritious as well as delicious.

The filling is rich in flavor, thanks to the garlic, thyme, and marinated artichokes. The artichokes have a meaty texture that enhances the sauce, giving it depth and a subtle tang, almost like white wine. The mushrooms are sautéed until they’re golden and flavorful, creating a savory base. Butter beans not only add protein but also thicken the sauce, making it creamy without using dairy. Adding vegan yogurt at the end makes the filling silky and indulgent.

To top it all off, scrunching strips of filo pastry over the filling creates a light, flaky crust that turns golden and crispy in the oven. The simplicity of filo makes this pie lighter than traditional pastries, yet it still feels decadent. Serve it with a side of mashed potatoes or salad for a complete, plant-based meal.

Mushroom and butter bean filo pie

This savory pie is filled with mushrooms, butter beans, and marinated artichokes, all cooked in a creamy sauce and topped with crispy filo pastry. It's a comforting plant-based dish, perfect for cold nights, packed with flavor and nutrients. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 1 tbsp (15 ml) oil from the jar of artichokes

2 large French Echalion (banana shallots), finely sliced

1 cup (225 g) marinated artichoke hearts, finely chopped

5 cloves garlic minced

8 sprigs of thyme leaves stripped, divided

5 cups (500 g) mushrooms roughly chopped

1 (14-oz [400-g]) can butter beans drained and rinsed

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp (8 g) all-purpose (plain) flour

1 ¾ cups (400 ml) mushroom or vegetable broth (stock)

⅓ cup (85 g) plain, unsweetened vegan yogurt

4–5 sheets of filo pastry

1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil for brushing Instructions Preheat the oven to 350ºF (180ºC or gas mark 4).

On the stovetop, heat the 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of oil from the artichokes in a round ovenproof pan or dish. Add the shallots and fry them over medium heat for about 5 minutes, or until soft. Add the artichokes, garlic and 6 sprigs of thyme and fry for another couple of minutes.

Add the mushrooms to the pan and soften for about 10 minutes, until they reduce considerably in size. Don’t stir too much to allow them to take on some color. Add the butter beans, season with salt and pepper and mix well.

Add the flour and stir through everything in the pan. Pour the broth in and deglaze any flavor from the bottom of the pan.

Bring the pan to a simmer and keep stirring as the mixture thickens. Add the yogurt and mix well to combine it into the sauce.

Tear the filo pastry into narrow strips. Scrunch and fold each strip on top of the mushroom and bean filling. Once the whole pan is covered, use a fork to tuck any loose edges of pastry down into the filling.

Brush the pastry lightly with oil and sprinkle the remaining thyme leaves over it. Bake for about 20 minutes, or until the pastry is golden and crispy. Serve immediately.

Reprinted with permission from Bangin’ Beans by Sarah Doig. Page Street Publishing Co. 2024. Photo credits: Sarah Doig

