Try these seitan fillets with mushroom wine sauce from Nadia Fragnito’s vegan cookbook, NATALE: Recipes for a Vegan Italian Christmas. This dish transforms traditional Italian scaloppine into a flavorful, plant-based centerpiece perfect for special occasions or festive dinners.

The recipe starts with seitan, known for its meaty texture. You season the fillets with onion powder, rosemary, and soy sauce, then cook them gently to keep them tender. After cooling, sear the fillets until golden and crisp. The rich mushroom wine sauce, made with garlic, herbs, butter, and white wine, adds bold flavor and ties everything together.

This dish works beautifully for holiday gatherings or intimate dinners. Pair it with mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, or crusty bread to complete the meal. It’s easy to prepare but feels special enough for any celebration. With its rich flavors and satisfying texture, this vegan scaloppine delivers an Italian classic everyone can enjoy.

Seitan fillets with mushroom wine sauce

These seitan fillets with mushroom wine sauce make for a great main during special occasions. No ratings yet Servings 6 Ingredients For the seitan 260 g gluten flour

30 g chickpea flour

1 tbsp onion powder

1 tsp rosemary chopped

180 ml vegan ‘chicken’ or vegetable stock

60 ml sunflower or olive oil

2 tbsp soy sauce

Drops of liquid smoke optional For the broth 3 liters vegan ‘chicken’ or vegetable stock

60 ml soy sauce For the sauce Plain flour for coating

Olive oil

400 g mushrooms sliced

2 tbsp vegan butter or margarine

2 garlic cloves crushed

A dash of rosemary or thyme

375 ml white wine

Salt and pepper Instructions Combine the flours, onion powder and rosemary in a large bowl. In another bowl, whisk together the stock, oil, soy sauce, and liquid smoke.

Mix the wet and dry ingredients together to form a cohesive, firm dough. Knead well for 2 minutes until firm, then slice into 8 pieces. Flatten each piece into a fillet with a rolling pin and pound each side as you would with meat.

Heat the stock and soy sauce in a large pot. Add the fillets and cook gently for 30 minutes, ensuring the stock doesn’t reach a boil, as this may ruin the seitan’s texture. It should barely reach a simmer, especially in the initial stage of cooking.

Drain and dry the fillets on absorbent paper and cool. Coat the fillets in the flour.

Heat glugs of olive oil in an extra-large frying pan. Sear the fillets for a minute on each side, but don’t overcook as they will toughen. Remove from the pan. Cook the fillets in batches if necessary.

In the same pan, dry sauté mushrooms on high for a few minutes until they release their moisture. Once most of the moisture is gone, add the butter, garlic and herbs.

Return the fillets to the pan, with the mushrooms. Pour in the wine and simmer until it reduces by half. Add 125 ml of water and cook for a few minutes to thicken. Season with large pinches of salt and pepper to taste.

This recipe was reprinted with permission from Nadia Fragnito from The Vegan Italian Kitchen and excerpted from NATALE: Recipes for a Vegan Italian Christmas. You can find her website here and her Instagram here.

