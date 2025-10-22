X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Comforting Pumpkin Soup

This pumpkin soup is perfect for a cozy autumn dinner

pumpkin soup with carrot, onion, garlic, coconut milk, and lemon Use the best of your autumn harvest in this tasty soup - Media Credit: The Happy Pear
This comforting pumpkin soup is a simple, wholesome way to make the most of autumn’s harvest. It’s creamy, full of flavor, and ideal for using up leftover pumpkin after the season’s cooking. The recipe combines fresh vegetables, warming spices, and coconut milk for a smooth, velvety finish that feels both hearty and light.

The process is straightforward. Sauté onion, ginger, garlic, and a touch of chili to build a fragrant base. Add chopped pumpkin and carrots, let them soften, then pour in coconut milk, water, and tamari for depth. Blend everything until silky smooth and balance the flavors with lemon juice, salt, and pepper.

This recipe from The Happy Pear makes enough to feed a crowd and works perfectly for meal prep or family dinners. Serve it warm with a drizzle of coconut milk and a slice of sourdough. It’s a quick, 30-minute dish that captures the best of the season.

Pumpkin soup method

Velvety pumpkin, a kick of ginger, and creamy coconut milk turn this simple harvest soup into a bowl of pure autumn comfort.
pumpkin soup with carrot, onion, garlic, coconut milk, and lemon
Duration30 minutes
Servings10

Ingredients

  • 2 medium pumpkins (approx. 2kg)
  • 4 carrots
  • 1 onion
  • 10 g fresh ginger
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 1 red chili
  • 1 x 400g tin of coconut milk (1⅔ cups approx.)
  • 2 L water (approx. 8½ cups)
  • 2 tbsp salt
  • 2 tbsp tamari
  • 1 lemon

Instructions

Prep the veg

  • Peel and dice the onion, garlic and ginger. Carefully chop the pumpkins, remove the seeds and slice into bite sized pieces leaving the skin on. Finely dice ½ red chili. Slice the carrots into rounds that are approx. 1cm thick.

Cook your base flavours

  • In a large saucepan approx 5L add 1 tbsp of oil and put on high heat. Once hot add in the onion and ginger and cook for 3-4 mins. Add in the garlic and chili and cook for a further 3 mins.
  • Add in the carrots and pumpkin
  • Next add in the sliced carrot and pumpkin followed by a generous pinch of salt and mix well. Add in 3 tbsp of water and mix well, reduce the heat to medium and put the lid on and leave to sweet for 5 mins without stirring.

Add in the rest of ingredients

  • Add in the water, coconut milk, tamari and juice of ½ lemon and bring to a boil and leave to boil for 5 mins stirring occasionally.

Blend till smooth

  • Using an immersion blender or stick blender, blend the soup till super smooth. Taste and adjust the seasoning to your liking by trying to balance out the flavours by adding more salt, black pepper, lemon juice, tamari or chilli.

Serve and enjoy

  • Serve with some fresh sourdough and a drizzle of coconut milk and enjoy!

This recipe comes from The Happy Pear. You can find their website here.

The Author

Kaitlyn Lourens

Kaitlyn Lourens is a recipe writer at Plant Based News. She has worked as a writer since 2022, and has written for various clients in the digital marketing and SEO sphere. Prior to her work in SEO and related fields she spent most of her degree tutoring undergraduate students in English. She studied English Literature with Anthropology at the University of Pretoria, gaining an Honours degree in 2022 as well as the UP Mellon Scholarship for her mini dissertation. She went vegan in 2020 and has written about a wide range of topics from food to feminism.

More by Kaitlyn Lourens

